Archon Solutions’ Expansion to The UK

Mohamed Aslam, CEO, Archon Solution

India, November 11: Archon Solutions, a leading Cochin-based IT finishing school that provides training services in software designing, programming and implementation, has announced the opening of its new branch in the UK. Team at Archon is working tirelessly towards it and expecting the inauguration of the new office by early 2023.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of courses in SAP, ServiceNow, DevOps, Java and Robotics. With over 15 years of experience working in the IT sector and almost a decade in the business, the Director’s vision is to be beyond just another educational institution in the market that goes by the syllabus, finishes chapters and hands-out certifications to churn out many more professionals clueless about the real work environment awaiting them in IT organizations.

Archon started off as an SAP training institute but Mohamed Aslam, the CEO of Archon Solution envisioned Archon as an IT finishing school. Over the years, team at Archon did a study on the reason for unemployment of well qualified youth in the market. The findings of this study was used to design the solution that emphasized on having a goal, learning with a purpose and getting exposure to real-time working environment, projects and industry standard practices. In addition, the personality development team at Archon ensures by end of the course the students are not just equipped technically, but also fluent in English, have an impeccable personality and unbeatable confidence.

Archon Solutions aims to help students blend their theoretical knowledge into the practice space with flexible program options and great instructors. Students get globally certified to become competent to work for leading organizations in India and abroad. The process has been accelerated ever since they affiliated with JAINx University, which means more prospects and more widely accepted certifications and diplomas for the students. The opening of the UK office is a testament to the acceptability and demand for top quality training and implementation services, said the CEO, Mohamed Aslam, in a news release.

Archon’s fresh ideas and quality of service gave an exponential growth to the company over the years and today they celebrate their glory with their offices in Kerala, Sydney and Brussels. On the occasion of completing a decade in the IT training and services, Archon is now all set to venture into the UK. Early 2023 Archon will inaugurate its fourth office in London. The UK division of Archon Solutions will offer IT solutions and services to the financial, banking, telecom, automobile and transportation industries.

To read more, please visit –

https://www.archonsolution.in/post/archon-ventures-into-the-uk-in-2022

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor