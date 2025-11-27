ARE Infra Heights Announces Major 2026 Expansion; to Launch Projects in Delhi, Uttarakhand & Gujarat

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 27: ARE Infra Heights, a Delhi-based real estate developer, today unveiled its aggressive growth and expansion strategy for 2026, planning new residential developments across the National Capital Region (NCR), Uttarakhand and Gujarat. The move marks a strategic shift for the company from focusing only on Delhi's west zone to emerging as a pan-India builder with a diversified housing portfolio.

The Expansion Plan: Delhi, Uttarakhand & Gujarat

* Delhi NCR (West Delhi Dwarka, Niranjan Park, Dwarka Mor, Ranaji Enclave, etc.): Continued focus on delivering 1/2/3/4-BHK flats and independent homes with modern amenities and transparent documentation. ARE Infra Heights aims to accelerate delivery timelines and enhance design & quality standards to meet growing demand for affordable ownership housing in West Delhi.

* Uttarakhand (Hill & Holiday Homes / Farm-Plot Projects): For the first time, the company plans to enter the Uttarakhand market, targeting buyers seeking second homes, nature-oriented living or long-term asset value particularly holiday-home seekers and families.

* Gujarat (Including Emerging Smart-City & Industrial Regions): ARE Infra Heights will launch residential plot and plotted-housing projects, offering prospective homeowners and investors an opportunity to own homes or assets in growth corridors in Gujarat.

This multi-state strategy reflects the company's belief in diversified real-estate demand from value homes in Delhi to holiday homes and investment-oriented plots outside NCR.

Founded in 2016, ARE Infra Heights has established itself as a trusted real-estate builder primarily operating in West Delhi (Uttam Nagar, Dwarka Mor, Ranaji Enclave). The company specializes in delivering quality 1-BHK to 4-BHK apartments and independent builder-floors, with emphasis on affordability, transparent dealings, timely delivery, and loan-assistance for buyers. Under the guidance and mentorship of Mr. Deepak Garg, ARE Infra Heights has successfully delivered 2,500+ homes to happy families, with many more milestone projects underway.

Over the years, the firm has helped hundreds of families move from rented living to home ownership delivering homes that balance budget and comfort, often in localities with good metro connectivity and city-wide transport access.

With the 2026 expansion plan, ARE Infra Heights aims to evolve from a local Delhi builder into a multi-region real-estate developer delivering value-driven housing across North and West India.

Leadership - Vision & Commitment

Deepak Garg, Founder & Managing Director, ARE Infra Heights Pvt. Ltd., said: "2026 marks a watershed year for ARE Infra Heights. Our mission has always been to offer honest, affordable and quality homes to deserving buyers. As the real-estate landscape evolves, we are responding with a diversified vision expanding beyond Delhi, entering new geographies, and offering a range of housing options: from budget flats to holiday homes and plotted developments. Our commitment remains unchanged: transparency, timely delivery and long-term value for homeowners."

Under Garg's leadership, the company aims to combine its experience in Delhi's residential market with the potential of newer markets to deliver homes that meet the aspirations of modern Indian families.

What Buyers & Investors Can Expect

* Transparent pricing and documentation without hidden brokerage or charges.

* Quality construction and modern amenities (modular kitchens, branded fixtures, secure gated layout, 24x7 utilities, etc.).

* Diverse offerings ready-to-move flats, independent floors, plotted developments, holiday / second-home options.

* Flexibility: from affordable 1/2 BHK homes for first-time buyers to larger homes and plotted realty for families and investors.

Looking Ahead

ARE Infra Heights plans to launch its first projects outside Delhi by early 2026, with formal launches in Uttarakhand and Gujarat. The company is also strengthening its project-management, documentation, and customer-support teams to ensure a smooth home-buying experience across regions.

For more information, site visits or investment inquiries, please contact: info@areinfraheights.com or visit areinfraheights.com.

