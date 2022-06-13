Arena Animation from Pune receives India's most trusted education institute brand for the year 2022 award

Arena Animation located on FC Road Pune has been awarded as India's most trusted education institute brand for the year 2022. The function was conducted recently at Radisson Blu, Dwarka Delhi.

Nikhil Halli, Director of FC Road Campus, received the award from actor Arbaaz Khan and minister Imran Hussain.

Arena has completed 25 years in the field of animation education. They have more than 1,000 students who have been placed from various animation studios and other IT sector PAN India.

Nikhil says, "Arena animation FC Road Pune campus exists to help students with a passion for the entertainment arts. We turn their dreams into practical, effective and impressive skill sets that will be helpful to them in the industry. We train our students through highly experienced industry professionals."

"We teach them (students) everything they need to know from fundamentals to advanced theory to the professionally acquired creative insights. This gives students an advantage over the competition in the animation field," he added.

