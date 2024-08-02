Arkade Developers Celebrates 38 Years of Creating Happy Spaces, Launches #FamilyFirst Campaign for Mumbaikars

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2: In a novel and commendable initiative, Arkade Group, a prominent real estate developer in Mumbai, has unveiled its latest campaign titled "Family First". Rooted in their core values, this campaign seeks to highlight the profound inspiration families have provided to Arkade over the years. Since 1986, the company has consistently strived to create landmarks that foster the growth and prosperity of families.

The philosophy of "Family First" stems from the fundamental values that form the bedrock of a family and its unity. Through this campaign, Arkade places utmost importance on nurturing care, affection, bonding, happiness, and trust among its esteemed customer base of over 5000 individuals.

Conceptualized by Arkade, #FamilyFirst is a comprehensive campaign spanning across radio, OOH, digital, among other platforms. Within the campaign, the brand has adopted an innovative approach by utilizing CGI to promote #FamilyFirst. The CGI video showcases the numeric '1' prominently displayed in strategic city locations, symbolizing Arkade's leadership and commitment to family values.

"Through this campaign, we aim to inspire not only the people of Mumbai but also our esteemed clients, partners, bankers, architects, and most importantly, all our dedicated team members to wholeheartedly embrace a 'Family First' approach. We recognize that while the world around us may undergo constant change, the fundamental elements of warmth, love, and family remain timeless. It is with this understanding that we remain steadfast in our commitment to prioritizing families and ensuring that every Arkade project embodies a joyful and serene living space. This campaign is a heartfelt tribute to Arkade's philosophy- Family First. We firmly believe in creating 'Happy Spaces for Happy Faces' that resonate with the desires and aspirations of every family member. This dedication has been instrumental in our remarkable growth over the past 38 years," expresses Amit Jain, CMD of Arkade Group.

The campaign is now live across online and offline platforms:

Campaign Landing Page: http://arkadefamilyfirst.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/arkade-group_arkadegroup-familyfirst-familyvalues-activity-7221834351154515968-qX1A/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C9tmo3UOj8x/?igsh=MWlud3llOGVscnM0MA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lo3lMArPMG4&ab_channel=Arkade

CGI Video Link: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C94AdF5C1Vz/?igsh=eTE3NjRyZDUwdzZt

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor