Arkance Appoint New ANZ Managing Director As They Expand Tech Stack & Services Offerings To Market

Brisbane [Australia], December 9: World leading AEC digital transformation partner ARKANCE - part of the 3.4BEUR Monnoyeur Group of Companies - this week announced the appointment of Grant Bryce as Managing Director for their Australian and New Zealand business operations.

The move comes as the business gets set to build out tech stack offerings to incorporate new products and bolstering services and consulting support to its 400,000+ users across the regions.

Mr Bryce joins the ARKANCE group of companies as Managing Director based out of Australian headquarters in Brisbane. Bringing deep experience from a tech career spanning more than 25 years delivering growth and expansion within some major industry players across EMEA, APAC, and North America such as SoftwareONE, HP and more recently SaaS based Codility and Saville.

"I'm excited about to be joining the ARKANCE group and the opportunity to lead such a dynamic and forward-thinking business.

I've been fortunate enough to help lead and scale several organizations through rapid growth, IPOs, and Private Equity-backed transformations, and I'm looking forward to bringing that experience here as ARKANCE expands their tech and services offerings to market", Mr Bryce said.

Already the world's largest global platinum partner of leading AEC software Autodesk, 1 of only 6 Sapphire Bluebeam partners globally and a platinum partner for Siemens, the group this year introduced its own portfolio of applications under the Be.Smart brand to answer market needs across the industry.

October 2025 saw ARKANCE launch a further extension to its partnership with the Nemetschek Group sending GoCanvas to market in ANZ in addition to a tech stack that includes Adobe, Pinnacle, Autodesk, Bluebeam, GoCanvas and Be.Smart, the group are set to announce more product offerings in Australia and New Zealand before the end of 2025, with more coming into H1 2026.

About ARKANCE

ARKANCE is a global partner in business and digital transformation for the architecture, engineering, construction, and manufacturing industries. We help organizations enhance efficiency and improve how they design, build, and manufacture through solutions grounded in deep industry expertise, platform specialization, and trusted partnerships.

With over 1,200 professionals across 50+ offices in 19 countries and annual revenues exceeding EUR550 million, we combine global scale with local insight to support complex project delivery. ARKANCE is a subsidiary of the Monnoyeur Group, a global company with more than a century of experience driving industrial transformation.

About MONNOYEUR

The Monnoyeur Group are global, family-owned leader supporting construction, industrial and agricultural sectors with equipment, services, technology and long-term expertise. Founded in 1906 and operating in more than 20 countries, the Group delivers distribution, leasing, maintenance, specialised services and technology solutions that help customers keep critical projects moving and assets performing at their best.

With six companies in the group, they are one of the world's largest B2B services providers globally with more than 9,000 employees across 23 countries delivering more than 3.4BEUR in revenue (2024).

