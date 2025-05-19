Arnifi Experiences Growth in Export-Related Inquiries from Indian Businesses

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 19: Arnifi, a digital-first platform for global business setup and compliance, is seeing record demand as Indian exporters respond to shifting global trade dynamics. With a presence in 47 jurisdictions—including the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and the US—Arnifi provides end-to-end support for business formation, regulatory adherence, and operational readiness. Its integrated ecosystem spans AI-powered setup, document generation, post-setup compliance, visa facilitation, accounting, and a trusted partner network.

Designed specifically for India's trade landscape, Arnifi is fast becoming the platform of choice for companies looking to scale internationally. In the latest quarter, Arnifi reported a twofold increase in companies seeking to set up export operations through its platform. Recent trend signals a strategic shift among Indian businesses prioritizing compliant, streamlined market entry in the face of rising trade compliance pressures.

This surge spans diverse industry verticals, with Indian businesses racing to establish global operations quickly and compliantly. Arnifi received 325 enquiries in April alone, representing more than a 120 per cent increase from March's average of 150. Interest came from across the board, with IT and digital services companies accounting for the largest share at 34 per cent. Consulting firms followed at 25 per cent, manufacturing-led exporters at 20 per cent, and high-compliance sectors such as financial services at 14 per cent. The remaining 7 percent came from emerging and niche export sectors.

The highest concentration of interest was seen in India's key business hubs—Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai. In April alone, Arnifi successfully helped 40 businesses expand into various global markets, enabling them to navigate regulatory environments and reduce time-to-market.

“Trade partners are no longer just looking at cost—they're evaluating trust, compliance, and adaptability. India has a historic opportunity to lead, and Arnifi is proud to be enabling that shift,” said Manu Midha, CEO of Arnifi.

Arnifi's recent growth is driven not only by the need for speed and efficiency but also by the increasing importance of compliance in global sourcing decisions. As international buyers prioritize transparency and regulatory clarity, Indian firms leveraging platforms like Arnifi are gaining a competitive edge. The platform's expertise in global markets, especially in high-demand regions like the UAE, positions it as a strategic launchpad for businesses navigating export complexities.

With India's export ecosystem evolving in response to global trade pressures, Arnifi's role in enabling seamless, compliant market entry is becoming more critical than ever. Whether it’s business setup in the UAE or compliance solutions tailored for export markets, Arnifi is dedicated to providing Indian exporters with the tools and expertise they need to scale internationally.

