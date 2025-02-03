Arun Ashok Honored with First Prize at ICCR & Routes 2 Roots International Film Festival

SMPL

Melbourne [Australia], February 3: In a proud moment for the Indian diaspora, Arun Ashok, a Melbourne-based filmmaker, has won the First Prize at the prestigious International Film Festival organized by Routes 2 Roots in collaboration with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). Arun's award-winning short film, The Throw (Beyond Borders), secured the top honor in the Indian Diaspora category, competing against entries from 35 countries. The award was presented to him at a special felicitation ceremony at the Indian Council in Melbourne by General Dr. Sushil Kumar.

The ICCR & Routes 2 Roots International Film Festival is a globally recognized platform that celebrates cultural narratives through the power of cinema. It provides an opportunity for filmmakers across the world to showcase their talents while promoting Indian heritage and cross-cultural storytelling. The festival received a diverse range of entries in two categories: Foreign Alumni and Indian Diaspora. The winners were awarded based on their creative storytelling, cultural relevance, and ability to engage audiences on an emotional and intellectual level.

Arun Ashok's film, The Throw (Beyond Borders), was selected as the best film in the Indian Diaspora category, earning him the coveted First Prize. His film stood out for its compelling narrative, artistic execution, and ability to capture human emotions beyond borders.

A creative visionary with deep roots in theater and performing arts, Arun Ashok has been involved in acting and directing since his college days. His passion for storytelling led him to explore filmmaking, resulting in his directorial debut with The Throw (Beyond Borders) in 2022-23. The film has received global recognition, most notably winning the "Guirlande D'honneur" Award from FICTS (in partnership with the International Olympic Committee) at the 40th Sports & TV International Festival in Milan (2023). This international acclaim established Arun as a rising filmmaker with a powerful storytelling approach

The award-winning film, The Throw (Beyond Borders), is a thought-provoking sports drama that transcends geographical and cultural boundaries. It highlights themes of sportsmanship, perseverance, and unity, showcasing how human connections can thrive despite differences. With strong performances, gripping cinematography, and a deeply engaging storyline, the film resonated with audiences and critics alike, making it a deserving winner at the ICCR & Routes 2 Roots International Film Festival.

To honor his outstanding contribution to cinema, Arun Ashok was recently felicitated at the Indian Council in Melbourne by General Dr. Sushil Kumar. The event celebrated his achievement and recognized his role in representing the Indian diaspora through impactful storytelling.

Following his international success, Arun Ashok has exciting plans to direct an Indian movie soon. With his experience in theater, filmmaking, and cross-cultural storytelling, he aims to bring a fresh perspective to Indian cinema. Additionally, Arun has also made his acting debut in a Malayalam film, which is scheduled for release later this year. His foray into Indian cinema as both a director and actor marks the beginning of a promising journey, where he hopes to contribute significantly to the evolving landscape of Indian filmmaking.

The ICCR & Routes 2 Roots International Film Festival serves as a dynamic platform that fosters artistic and cultural exchanges across the globe. The festival not only recognizes emerging filmmakers but also highlights stories that reflect India's cultural ethos and its global impact. Arun Ashok's victory at this festival is a testament to his talent, dedication, and ability to create stories that connect with audiences worldwide.

With multiple international accolades and a growing reputation in the global film industry, Arun Ashok is set to make a significant mark in Indian and international cinema. His success with The Throw (Beyond Borders) is just the beginning of an inspiring cinematic journey. As he prepares to direct his first Indian film and step into the world of Malayalam cinema as an actor, Arun's story serves as a powerful inspiration for aspiring filmmakers and artists worldwide.

For more information watch this video: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=H2CyzCOsP7A or visit: https://www.instagram.com/p/C8xf2CpS6hL/?igsh=dDl0ZzYxdnNlYXM5

