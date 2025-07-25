Arush Dayal’s Debut Heartfelt Musical Offering “Sajna Ve” – A Soul-Stirring Ode to Love

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25:Bringing together the power of music, emotion, and storytelling, “Sajna Ve”, presented by Ananda Pictures, is a stirring romantic ballad that tugs at the heartstrings. Featuring singer and actor Arush Dayal in a dual role in his first song, this deeply moving song is helmed by the gifted director Vivek Chauhan, music by Sharmista Das, and penned by acclaimed lyricist Shloke Lal. Produced by Suniel Saini, the music video captures the timeless pull of love.

Set against a romantic backdrop, “Sajna Ve” is a feeling, an experience that will resonate with every soul who has ever loved. With Arush Dayal lending his evocative voice and vulnerable screen presence, the track is poised to become a staple for those quiet, introspective nights and moments of yearning.

Watch the song here– https://youtu.be/nXrZZ_D15Do?si=F5PLmGqHBE4g3nnz

Arush Dayal is a trained singer, actor from New York. He has starred in an award-winning film, ‘One Angry Black Man’, which was screened at the AMC theatre in New York. He has also worked in over 20 off-Broadway productions in New York. He is now back in Mumbai, his hometown, to create magic with his amazing voice.

Arush Dayal shares _”Sajna Ve is a piece of my heart that I'm sharing with the world. It carries an unspoken ache that we carry when we love someone deeply. Recording and performing it felt like reliving emotions I had buried away. It's my most honest musical expression to date. I hope every listener finds a piece of their own love story in it”

Reflecting on the song, Vivek Chauhan says _”Visually narrating Sajna Ve was a delicate challenge. I wanted the emotion to speak louder than words. We captured the essence of a love that lingers, even after silence. Arush gave a performance that was raw and real; it moved us on set. The waves, the wind, and the emptiness all became characters in the story. This video is more than visuals, it's a visual poem”

