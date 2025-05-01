Arvind Shrivastava takes charge as Revenue Secretary

New Delhi, May 1 Arvind Shrivastava on Thursday took charge as Secretary, Department of Revenue in Finance Ministry.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet last month appointed Shrivastava as the Secretary, D/o Revenue.

Shrivastava, a 1994-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Karnataka cadre, served as Joint Secretary and then Additional Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Before that, Shrivastava also served as Joint Secretary, in the Budget Division of the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance; Development Officer in the Asian Development Bank; Secretary, Finance Dept., Bengaluru; Secretary, Urban Development Department, Bengaluru; Managing Director in the Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation, Karnataka.

On April 18, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet cleared the promotions of top IAS officers to fill key Secretary-level posts which have or are going to fall vacant due to the superannuation of incumbents, along with an accompanying reshuffle in posts. The exercise involves changes in around 20 top-level posts in various ministries at the Centre.

IAS officer Shrivastava, who was Additional Secretary at the Prime Minister's Office, was appointed as the new Revenue Secretary.

Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam was named as Secretary, Department of Expenditure, in the Ministry of Finance. He succeeded Manoj Govil, who has been appointed as Secretary (Coordination), Cabinet Secretariat.

Govil replaced Vandana Gurnani, who has been laterally moved from the Cabinet Secretariat as the new Union Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment. She replaced Sumita Dawra, who retired on March 31.

Samir Kumar Sinha, who is currently the Additional Secretary & Director General (Acquisition), Department of Defence, is the new Civil Aviation Secretary.

Anuradha Thakur, an IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, has been picked as the next Union Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, in the rank and pay of Secretary at the Centre. She will take charge as Officer on Special Duty, DEA and will take over from Ajay Seth on his superannuation on June 30. Currently, she is the Additional Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor