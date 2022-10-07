ASCENT brings back 7th Edition of its Flagship Entrepreneurial Conclave 2022 'Thriving On Change'

ASCENT, a not-for-profit, peer-to-peer learning platform founded by Harsh Mariwala, Chairman, Marico Ltd., has announced the Seventh Edition of the annual flagship event ASCENT Conclave 2022 to be held on November 24, 2022.

The event will be exploring how the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem has been 'Thriving on Change' and embracing the changes across all walks of doing business.

The event will bring together more than 1200+ like-minded, growth-ready entrepreneurs along with Industry Experts, Thought Leaders and Change Makers to ideate, share and express their journeys and milestones.

After two years of conducting the conclave online, ASCENT will be bringing back the offline format in the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai along with a hybrid model for Pan India entrepreneurs to join virtually. Themed around "Thriving on Change", this year the conclave aims to equip entrepreneurs and leaders with the right tools, teams, and processes to evolve their businesses and themselves.

The conclave will start with an opening note by Harsh Mariwala, Founder, ASCENT followed by a special session by Boman Irani sharing insights on 'Power of Reinventing Yourself'. A key highlight of the conclave this year is a unique keynote session by Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons who has been at the helm of India's largest business group for a few years now. Through this session he will share his journey and insights on Leading through Disruption and how he has embedded a culture of customer-focus, growth mindset and innovation in his organization.

The conclave will then proceed to the interestingly designed panels where Ajit Mohan, MD - Meta will host the conversation around how Metaverse is shaping the future, Ajith Pai, COO, Delhivery, Meena Ganesh, Chairperson, Portea Medical, and Nathan SV, Partner and Chief Talent officer, Deloitte India will discuss the Roadmap for a Happy Digital Workforce. The conclave with end with the Sharks of Shark Tank India - Vineeta Singh, CEO, Sugar Cosmetics, Aman Gupta, Co-founder and CMO, Boat, Piyush Bansal, Co-founder and CEO, LensKart and Namita Thapar, Executive Director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. discussing their investment strategies and the need for businesses to adapt to the changing times.

Emphasizing on the relevance of 'Power of collective' for entrepreneurial success, Harsh Mariwala, Founder ASCENT and Chairman Marico Ltd. comments, "The last two years have been drastic and challenging for entrepreneurs across the globe, leading them to rethink the age-old traditional ways of doing business. It is now the time for entrepreneurs to thrive on the changes of the present and make way for the entrepreneurial transformation of the future while readying the leaders of tomorrow, through peer support. Hence, the conclave has been designed to capsulize this evolution of entrepreneurship and make way for a strengthened ecosystem for the future."

Addressing the growth-ready entrepreneurs across India, Archanna Das, CEO, ASCENT said, "We are thrilled to be back with the physical edition of ASCENT Conclave after two years of virtually connecting with the ecosystem. This year's Conclave marks a dual celebration for ASCENT completing 10 years in 2022, as well as our successful progression in All India chapter. We are looking forward to being joined by entrepreneurs across India, from various sector, scale and region of businesses bringing in the diversity to peer learning that is necessary for its impact."

The ASCENT Conclave, in the past six years, has witnessed over 120+ Speakers, Thought Leaders, Change Makers and Innovators engaging with over 4000+ entrepreneurs as part of a day-long curated knowledge and motivational sessions. The Keynote speakers at the previous ASCENT Conclaves have been 2016: Uday Kotak (Kotak Mahindra Bank); 2017: Sajjan Jindal (JSW Group); 2018: Rajiv Bajaj (Bajaj Auto); 2019: Naveen Tewari (InMobi Group); 2020: Dr Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (Biocon Ltd) and Dr. Raghuram Rajan (Ex-RBI Governor); 2021: Nandan Nilekani (Infosys and UIDAI).

Other speakers in the past Conclaves include Falguni Nayar (Nykaa), Anand Piramal (Piramal Group), Kunal Shah (CRED), Sangita Reddy (Apollo Hospitals), Harsha Bhogle (Commentator), Sourav Ganguly (BCCI), Sanjeev Bikhchandani (Info Edge: Naukri.com), Deepak Parekh (HDFC), Ashish Hemrajani (BookMyShow), Ronnie Screwvala (Swades Foundation), Ameera Shah (Metropolis), Harsh Jain (Dream 11), PC Musthafa (ID Fresh Food), Laksh Vaaman Sehgal (Samvardhana Motherson Group), Nithin Kamath (Zerodha), Milind Soman (Actor), Masaba Gupta (Fashion Designer) and many others.

ASCENT started by Harsh Mariwala (Chairman, Marico Ltd.) is a not-for-profit expression of his personal passion to identify and enable high-potential growth-stage entrepreneurs in their journey to grow both as Entrepreneurs and their Enterprises. ASCENT creates a close-knit Trust Group of non-competing entrepreneurs who believe in Learning from Doers. Designed as a peer-to-peer platform, ASCENT leverages the "power of the collective" and enables entrepreneurs to share experiences, ideas, insights to learn from each other through self-facilitated Trust Groups and an extended network of Enablers.

In the last 10 years, ASCENT has selected over 850 entrepreneurs as members (from more than 3000+ applications received) who are part of 73 operational Trust Groups in Mumbai, Chennai and All India Chapters. The composition of these members is quite diverse with a 46:54 split between Manufacturing and Services Industries; 44 per cent Family Businesses; 7 per cent Women Entrepreneurs and in all about 65+ diverse industries represented. The aggregate annual turnover of the ASCENT members is more than Rs. 53,000 crores with individual member turnover ranging from Rs. 1 crore to Rs. 2500+ crores.

