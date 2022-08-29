Asclecare Wellness: A Unique Combination of Ayurveda and Entrepreneurship in New Era

August 29: Everyone claims that Ayurveda can change your life, and in the case of our business, this is actually true. With our merchandising programme, we provide everyone involved with our firm the chance to bring abundance into their lives in addition to providing them with high-quality healthcare items,” says Mr. Bhawani Sharma, an ex Govt. servant and the CEO & MD of Asclecare Wellness Pvt. Ltd.

Establishment of Asclecare

The company was established in August 2022 by Mr. Bhawani, Asclecare Wellness is a company that is engaged in the production of world-class Ayurvedic wellness & Food Supplement products and distribution of such products through direct marketing methods. Asclecare’s business model is based on principles which are oriented toward helping people to live a life of economic freedom on their own terms.

“It was always a dream for me to establish a business that could generate revenues not only for me but others too. Most of my friends couldn’t really understand my ideas and used to laugh at me. They said that I’d better start an NGO if I wanted to help people and not get into business at all. However, it only strengthened my resolve to pursue my dream. Today, I have made my dream a reality, and we have a very viable business model in Asclecare that is helping so many people earn a decent amount and be financially independent,” shares Mr. Sharma.

Ground Notes of the CEO

Born and brought up in Rajasthan state, Mr. Bhawani Shankar Sharma finished his schooling and higher education and ended up completing Shastri Degree from Govt. School. He started his career by being an electrician and got posted in the electricity department in Jaipur. During his tenure in the field, he observed and simultaneously promoted the benefits and advantages of Ayurveda among people. In the beginning, people refused to listen to him but eventually, with a group of people of lower middle-class criteria, he started doing the work as no one was watching him and got succeeded in the end. From May 2017, he devoted himself to this Ayurvedic field and eventually, in August 2022, he started his own company named Asclecare Wellness Pvt. Ltd.

In his efforts to assist his countrymen, he concentrated on identifying the main problems that affected Indian inhabitants. He rapidly understood that for the majority of the Indian population, unemployment and sickness are the main causes of concern. He could tell that most people live incredibly challenging lives as a result of these two factors. Mr Sharma also added, ‘I chose to start my idea as a healthcare firm called Asclecare Wellness Pvt. Ltd., a manufacturer of herbal Ayurvedic proprietary goods that would sell its products through the B2B & B2C business model, after witnessing the true power of Ayurveda in my own family.’

Highlights of the Ayurveda

Ayurveda is a way of life that, when fully embraced, improves your overall well-being in all aspects of daily life. The mind and spirit can be purified by exercising, leading an active lifestyle, getting enough sun exposure, receiving the right therapies, and taking care of your mental health. You’re left with a sound mind and radiant skin as a result. Since Ayurveda and alternative medicine complement one another so well, it is useful for daily use. With balanced food recommendations, restful sleep habits, DIY cures, daily and seasonal routines, yoga, and exercise regimens, Ayurveda aids in regaining health. Your daily life’s mental and goal-based settings can be adjusted with the help of yoga, meditation, herbal remedies, and enough sleep.

Reach out to Asclecare Wellness on their Toll-Free Number 1800-123-5698

