Ascott India Joins Hands with Second Spin, an Enviu Venture to Tackle Hotel Textile Waste

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 1: A circular textile venture tackling institutional linen waste, is quietly gaining momentum across India.

Second Spin, a venture focused to turn institutional textile waste into value and help hotels close the loop on discarded textiles through a structured model that prioritizes operational ease, traceability, and environmental responsibility.

The venture, formerly known as Retex, has sharpened its mission: to keep end-of-life linens out of landfills and in circulation through an innovative upcycling and recycling ecosystem.

India generates over 220 tonnes of textile waste per day in big cities like Bengaluru alone. A large share of that nearly 22% comes from institutions such as hotels, hospitals, and spas. Until recently, most of these textiles were downcycled, landfilled or incinerated, contributing to environmental degradation and squandering valuable fiber worth an estimated USD 1.2 billion a year.

Second Spin recently signed a chain-level agreement with Ascott India, beginning with seven of their flagship properties and more in the pipeline.

Second Spin offers a scalable solution, a circular supply chain that collects, sorts, and transforms used linens into high-quality recycled materials. A model that works for institutions of all kinds - hotels, restaurants, spas, hostels, large chains, or hospitals. By building city-based systems for collection, sorting, and recycling. These are then turned into new products like paper, yarns and fibres and working with industries seeking sustainable solutions to meet ESG mandates and consumer demand.

I'm truly impressed by the commitment partners like Ascott India have shown toward sustainability. Even while prioritising guest comfort, they clearly understand the responsibility and influence they hold and they are embracing that with real intent and enthusiasm" said Radhika Datta, Co-Founder, Second Spin.

Ascott India Partnership: A First of Its Kind

With growing demand for sustainable travel, Ascott India has already adopted several green practices from an 11-stage water recycling system to reducing plastic use (especially single-use plastics), switching to tree-free paper, and opting for wooden or digital key cards. These efforts make it a strong choice for eco-conscious travelers.

Now, through a chain-level partnership with Second Spin, Ascott India is also closing the loop on its end-of-use textiles. This collaboration brings circularity into their operations, ensuring that discarded linens are recovered and repurposed not wasted.

Being on the ground, we see the direct impact of our operational choices every day. Through our partnership with Second Spin, we're not only reducing textile waste, but also creating a culture of responsibility among our staff and guests. Initiatives like this go beyond checklists they become part of our property's identity. It's fulfilling to see sustainability become a shared value that our team takes pride in, and our guests increasingly appreciate it," said, The General Manager, Citadines OMR Chennai, Prashanth Rajkumar.

At Citadines OMR, Chennai (COMR), Second Spin has already diverted and recovered 2 tonnes of discarded textiles giving Textile waste a second life.

"At Ascott, sustainability is not just a goalit's a responsibility we carry across every level of operation. Our partnership with Second Spin enables us to extend the life cycle of our textiles meaningfully, while also contributing to a more circular economy. This collaboration aligns seamlessly with our commitment to reducing waste, driving ESG performance, and embedding environmental accountability into the hospitality industry." added, Prasanna Raghavan, Head of Finance & Sustainability at Ascott India.

Since launching its renewed model, Second Spin has diverted over 45000 kgs of used hotel linens away from landfill turning waste into new products such as yarns, felt, and even paper with over 30 hotel partners. The rebrand signals a tighter focus on this B2B institutional market and a shift away from earlier rental models.

Second Spin is enabling a new kind of textile economy: circular, inclusive, and ready to serve at scale.

About Second Spin

Second Spin, formerly known as reTex, is an Enviu Textiles venture working to close the loop on institutional textile waste in India. Venture partner with the hospitality, healthcare, and other institutions to give a second life to used and discarded textilesturning them into high-value products like paper, yarn, and fibres through recycling and upcycling.

With a focus on traceability, circularity, and social impact, Second Spin reduces environmental impact, supports dignified livelihoods for waste workers, and helps institutions take real, tangible steps toward sustainability.

About The Ascott Limited

The Ascott Limited (Ascott) is driven by a vision to be the preferred hospitality company, enriching global living with heartfelt experiences. With a portfolio of more than 990 properties across more than 230 cities in over 40 countries, Ascott's presence spans Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the USA. Its diverse collection of award-winning brands includes Ascott, Citadines, lyf, Oakwood, Somerset, The Crest Collection, The Unlimited Collection, Fox, Harris, POP!, Preference, Quest, Vertu and Yello.

Ascott specialises in managing and franchising a wide range of lodging options, including serviced residences, hotels, resorts, social living properties and branded residences, catering to the varying needs and preferences of global travellers. Through the Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) loyalty programme, members enjoy exclusive privileges and curated experiences, enhancing every aspect of their journey.

As a wholly owned business unit of CapitaLand Investment Limited, Ascott generates fee-related earnings by leveraging its expertise in both lodging management and investment management. It also drives the expansion of funds under management by growing its sponsored CapitaLand Ascott Trust and private funds.

About CapitaLand Investment Limited

Headquartered and listed in Singapore in 2021, CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) is a leading global real asset manager with a strong Asia foothold. As of 31 December 2024, CLI had S$136 billion of assets under management, as well as S$117 billion of funds under management held via stakes in seven listed real estate investment trusts and business trusts and a suite of private real asset vehicles that invest in demographics, disruption and digitalization-themed strategies. Its diversified real asset classes include retail, office, lodging, industrial, logistics, business parks, wellness, self-storage, data centres, private credit and special opportunities.

CLI aims to scale its fund management, lodging management and commercial management businesses globally and maintain effective capital management. As the investment management arm of CapitaLand Group, CLI has access to the development capabilities of and pipeline investment opportunities from CapitaLand Group's development arm. In 2025, CapitaLand Group celebrates 25 years of excellence in real estate and continues to innovate and shape the industry.

As a responsible company, CLI places sustainability at the core of what it does and has committed to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions for Scope 1 and 2 by 2050. CLI contributes to the environmental and social well-being of the communities where it operates, as it delivers long-term economic value to its stakeholders.

