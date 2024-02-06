ASG Eye Hospital and Saumit Group launch awareness campaign for eye care

Saumit Group MD Ketan Jhaveri and ASG Eye Hospital's doctors launched the campaign on February 4.

Teams from ASG Eye Hospital will organise eye checkup camps and awareness events at government, semi-government and corporate offices, and urban and rural residential areas.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 6: ASG Eye Hospital, known for the diagnosis and best treatment of eye diseases, and Saumit Group, a leading industrial group of Surat, launched a campaign on Sunday to raise awareness among people about eye care and how to prevent eye diseases. The campaign has been launched as part of their commitment to giving back to society.

The campaign was launched by Saumit Group's Managing Director Ketan Jhaveri. Dr Milap Vaghela, Dr Raghav Ravani, Dr Saurabh Shah, and Dr Shailen Patel of ASG Eye Hospital were also present on the occasion.

Sharing details about the campaign, the senior doctors at ASG Eye Hospital said it aims to create awareness about serious eye ailments such as diabetic retinopathy, pupil diseases, glaucoma, cataract, etc. We will be aware of 20,000 people this year for eye problems.

ASG Eye Hospital is a renowned name in the country for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases. It has a chain of 170 hospitals across the country which provide the best treatment for all diseases related to the eyes. The hospital has been offering its services in Surat for the past five years.

Saumit Group is a renowned industrial group in Surat.

ASG Eye Hospital and Saumit Group's awareness campaign for eye care will continue for a year. As a part of the campaign, events will be organised in government and semi-government departments, corporate offices, schools and colleges, industrial units, NGOs, residential societies, and villages to create awareness about how people can protect themselves from eye diseases.

