Ashok Leyland bags orders for 1,282 buses from Gujarat; shares rise

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 29 : Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland on Friday announced it has bagged an order for 1,282 fully built buses from Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC).

“This order, one of the largest from a state transport undertaking for a single OEM (original equipment manufacturer), will contribute to strengthening Ashok Leyland's dominant position in the Indian bus market,” the auto manufacturer said in a release.

As per the agreement, Ashok Leyland will deliver 55-seater fully assembled BS VI diesel buses in a “phased manner”.

The company’s shares were trading 1.6 per cent higher at Rs 176.8 at the time of filing this report.

“Our buses are known for their durability, robustness, and cutting-edge technology, which makes Ashok Leyland a preferred choice in the bus segment, with government as well as with private customers. We take pride in offering unmatched cost-effectiveness and delivering exceptional product experiences, setting the highest industry standards,” said Shenu Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO, of Ashok Leyland.

Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) has had a long association with Ashok Leyland with more than 2600 buses of the company being operated by GSRTC.

“BSVI buses already operating successfully in their fleet, including 320 nos. fully built midi buses. This latest order boosts our order book from State Transport Undertakings to an impressive tally of over 4,000 buses. GSRTC has been a cherished long-standing partner, and we take pride in our consistent track record of delivering high-performance vehicles to them,” said Sanjeev Kumar, President - Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Ashok Leyland.

