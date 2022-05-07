Ashok Leyland joins hand with Tirex Chargers to create the charging Infrastructure for their e-Bus Fleet in Bangalore

India is gradually inclining towards electric vehicles (EV), considering the environmental need of the hour. Many reputed automobile manufacturers offer electric vehicles of various sizes and features nowadays.

But the buyers are still sceptical considering the availability of EV charging stations. There comes Tirex as the saviour, one of the pioneers in the EV charging industry in India since 2017. They are one of the most reliable OEMs for EV chargers in India that offers an innovative range of products as per the need. Tirex has installed more than two hundred EV charging stations in India. They have supplied EV chargers worth thousands of Kilowatts to esteemed organisations like NTPC and global players like Fortum, to name a few. The newest feather to the crown of their success is to become one of the two approved OEMs for EV chargers in India to work with the automobile giant Ashok Leyland's EV wing Switch Mobility. The government of India is encouraging the concept of electric vehicles in line with their Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The state governments are also co-operating in this noble initiative. A prominent example of this is the upcoming project of BMTC (Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation), where Ashok Leyland is going to supply electrical buses with EV chargers. As per the tie-up, Tirex is going to supply the best DC Ultra fast EV chargers in the market for this upcoming project. The proven track record of 'Tirex' will ensure no disruption in bus service, even during peak hours. That will not only provide hassle-free transport for the public but shall also reduce carbon emissions significantly in a highly polluted city like Bangalore (Real-time Air Quality Index-127).

