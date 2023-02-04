‘My Company is My Family; My Family is not My Company’, proponent Govindkaka of Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt. Ltd honoured with 2022 Hurun Most Respected Family Business of the Year Award

Renowned Diamond Baron, Visionary, Industrialist, and Humanitarian, Shri Govind Dholakia sounds stimulating when he says “Our Company has been made into a Family; We haven’t made our Family into a Company!”

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 4: Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. (SRK), a global leader in the world of diamonds is the Most Respected Family Business of the Year as per 2022 HURUN Report Global. Shri Govindkaka (as he is more popularly and affectionately known), the Founder-Chairman of SRK was bestowed with the recognition on behalf of the company by Mr. Rupert Hoogewerf (Global Chairman of Hurun Report) to honour his long and illustrious contribution.

The 10th edition of the ‘HURUN Most Respected Entrepreneurs Awards and Gala Dinner’ which was organised on Thursday, 2nd February at Taj Lands End, Mumbai was graced by various dignitaries like Shri Kumar Mangalam Birla (Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group) as the Keynote Speaker, Shri Ashwin Dani (Non-Executive Chairman of Asian Paints), Shri Nadir Godrej (MD of Godrej Industries), Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla (Chairman and MD of Cyrus Poonawalla Group) amongst others. Some of the previous recipients of other Hurun awards include Shri Adi Godrej, Dr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Shri Nithin Kamath, Shri Kris Gopalakrishnan, and so on to name a few.

Hurun Report is the world’s leading entrepreneurship platform focused on promoting some of the most amazing stories of entrepreneurship in India and China. Established in 1999, Hurun Report has since expanded to many cities around the world. Being recognised by Hurun Report Global is an honour in itself, as only a few are able to make to the list. These special honourees are distinguished based on their significant and enduring work for the growth in their fields, their contributions towards the society and the impact they have had on their industries.

SRK, throughout its journey of six decades has been very well known in the gems and jewellery industry and beyond not only for its diamonds and leadership in sustainability practices, but also for its workplace culture and ethics which upholds family-like values and feelings. The company not only addresses its people as “family members” and never as “employees”, but also takes all its decisions keeping in mind the well-being of its people. Reportedly, during the recession of 2008 and the pandemic of 2020, not a single person was laid off from SRK and everyone was given their regular salary. Though being a family-business, never is there a complain of nepotism received, because even the family of the management team have to undergo training to grow to their positions of responsibility. “We don’t recruit employees; we recruit family members who will go the extra mile for the firm, as we go the extra mile for them”, added a spokesperson from SRK.

Shri Govindkaka during his speech at the event added, “We don’t believe in life insurance policy, because for us, our family is our life insurance.”

About Shree Ramkrishna Exports (SRK):

For six decades, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt. Ltd has been the epitome of sophisticated simplicity, transparency and ethics in the world of diamonds. Its professional ideals have launched them on this journey of forever setting the highest benchmarks in industry standards and customer service. Being the most technologically advanced diamond-crafter in the world, SRK has embraced science and technology to further its quest to blend quality and scale.

SRK has been rapidly growing and, as of December 2022, the firm is a USD 1.8-billion family-run enterprise with 6,000 members in the entire group. It has two crafting facilities—SRK Empire and SRK House in Surat—which are USGBC-Platinum certified green buildings. It is the most compliant company in the industry and holds the highest number of ISO certifications.

