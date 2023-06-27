Asian Infotel Pvt Ltd Reigns Supreme: Celebrating Their Victory at the 19th ICT World Communication Summit and Award

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], June 27: In a momentous celebration of ground-breaking achievements, Mumbai based Telecom System Integrator, Asian Infotel Pvt Ltd emerged as the triumphant winner and was awarded for Excellence in Telecom Managed Services at the prestigious 19th ICT World Communication Summit and Award held in Geneva.

Accepting the award on behalf of Asian Infotel Pvt Ltd, Managing Director Girish Nagarkar expressed his gratitude and admiration for the dedicated team of professionals whose tireless efforts brought the company to life. The Summit recognized exceptional individuals and companies driving innovation in the telecommunications industry. The event, attended by industry leaders, tech enthusiasts, and policymakers from around the globe, celebrated the finest achievements in the field of information and communication technology.

This year, the 19th ICT World Communication Summit, a United Nations Event was held on 16th March, 2023. This event witnessed a gathering of industry leaders and innovators like Prof. NK Goyal (President- CMAI Association of India), Mr. Tomas Lamanauskas (Deputy Secretary-General, ITU), Prof. Tim Unwin (UNESCO Chair at ICT4D) whose remarkable contributions have reshaped the landscape of telecommunications. It brought together professionals, experts, and policymakers from the telecommunications industry and related fields. The Summit focuses on current trends, challenges, and opportunities in the ICT and telecommunications sectors and covers topics such as emerging technologies (5G, IoT, AI), network infrastructure (Fiber optics, wireless networks), policy and regulation (spectrum allocation, privacy), digital transformation, industry trends, and cybersecurity.

Asian Infotel Pvt Ltd under the leadership of Girish Nagarkar has been a driver of excellence in the telecom industry for more than two decades. The ground-breaking work and unwavering commitment to advancing the realm of ICT and telecommunications has earned them this well-deserved recognition. In response to receiving this prestigious accolade, Mr Nagarkar expressed gratitude and acknowledged the collective efforts of his team and partners. He emphasized that this award serves as a testament to the dedication of all those who strive to push the boundaries of what is possible in the telecommunications industry. By the optimization of telecommunications networks, his company has played a pivotal role in enabling access to information and services for across the country with their Managed Services solutions. With this, their visionary strategies have laid the foundation for a more connected and inclusive landscape in India.

The 19th ICT World Communication Summit and Award has not only recognized Asian Infotel's exceptional achievements but has also set the stage for a new era of connectivity and communication. As the world stands witness to the transformative power of technology, Asian Infotel Pvt Ltd continues to lead the charge, shaping the future of communication with its unwavering dedication to innovation and excellence.

