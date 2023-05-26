Asian Marbles Sets New Standards in Marble and Granite Industry with Exquisite Craftsmanship and Pristine Quality

Marble has been a favourite material for architects, artists, and homeowners for centuries, thanks to its natural beauty and durability. In the world of home design, one marble company stands out from the rest; let's hear from them. We sat down with the founders of Asian Marbles to learn more about their commitment to excellence and how they have become the go-to choice for homeowners and interior designers alike.

Can you tell us about Asian Marble and what sets you apart from other marble companies?



Asian Marbles is dedicated to providing our clients with the highest-quality marble products available. Our commitment to excellence sets us apart, from the selection of raw materials to the manufacturing and installation processes. We work with some of the most talented craftsmen and artisans in the industry to ensure that every project we undertake is executed to perfection.

What types of marble do Asian Marbles offer, and what are some of the unique characteristics of each?



Asian Marbles offers a wide range of marble varieties, including Carrara, Calacatta, Statuario, Katni, Morwad, Makrana, and many others. Each type of marble has its own unique characteristics, from the colour and veining to the level of durability. For example, Carrara marble is known for its blue-grey veining, while Calacatta marble is known for its bold white veining. Statuario marble is known for its clean white background with distinctive grey veining, and Makrana marble is known for its long life and whiteness as it is already used in the Taj Mahal as well. We work closely with our clients to help them select the perfect marble for their project, taking into account their personal preferences and the overall design of their home.



How do Asian Marbles ensure the quality of their marble products?



Quality is at the forefront of everything Asian Marbles does. We carefully source our raw materials from the best quarries around the world and conduct rigorous quality control checks throughout the manufacturing process. Our team of experts oversees every step of the process, from cutting the marble to polishing and finishing it to perfection. We also offer a warranty on all of our products to ensure our clients are completely satisfied with their investment.

What are some of the benefits of using marble in home design?



Marble is a timeless and elegant choice for any home renovation project. It's incredibly durable and resistant to scratches and heat, making it ideal for high-traffic areas in the home, such as kitchens and bathrooms. It's also incredibly versatile in terms of design, with its natural variations in colour and pattern. Whether you prefer a classic or modern look, marble can be customised to fit your personal style.



Can you share some examples of projects you've completed and the impact they had on the homeowners' spaces?



Asian Marbles has had the pleasure of working on some incredible projects over the years, from luxury homes to commercial spaces. One of our favourite projects was a complete kitchen renovation in a historic home. We used Carrara marble for the countertops and backsplash, which added a timeless elegance to the space while also increasing its functionality. Another project that stands out was a full bathroom renovation in a modern home. We used a mix of Calacatta and Statuario marble to create a dramatic effect, which became the centrepiece of the home.

In conclusion, marble is a material that can elevate any home design to new heights, and Asian Marbles is committed to bringing that vision to life. From the selection of the raw materials to the installation process, they ensure that every step of the way is executed to perfection, resulting in a beautiful and durable finished product. If you're considering marble for your next home renovation project, be sure to contact Asian Marbles for a truly exceptional experience.



You can visit their website at https://www.asianmarbles.com/ for more information on marble and complete details about each and every type of natural stone for your home.