Asit Kumarr Modi Introduces the "Rupa Ratan Family" in TMKOC, Promising Double the Fun in Gokuldham Society

MUmbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19: Asit Kumarr Modi, producer and creator of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has introduced the much-awaited Rajasthani family to the beloved Gokuldham Society. India's longest-running sitcom, with over 17 years and 4,479 episodes, continues to engage audiences with humor and stories that reflect the everyday lives of the common man. The show draws its strength from an ensemble cast whose interactions capture the quirks, challenges, and bonds that resonate across households. After Popatlal, the Rupa Ratan family is the next to be introduced as a household in Gokuldham Society. Their arrival marks a significant moment for the show, weaving them into the society's everyday life while opening up for more exciting storylines and adding a richer cultural dimension.

(Video of Asit Kumarr Modi Introduces Ratan & Rupa in Gokuldham Society - https://youtu.be/vJPynHJq8ms)

Making their entry in a very traditional way, the family will be seen dressed in vibrant Rajasthani clothes, arriving on beautifully decorated camels, bringing with them a glimpse of their culture and heritage. This colourful entry will set the tone for how their presence adds new shades of warmth and festivity to Gokuldham Society. Asit Kumarr Modi will also appear in the episode and introduce Rupa Ratan ka chota sa parivar to the society members, making the moment even more special.

Asit Kumarr Modi shared, "In all these years, our viewers have given immense love to every character of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Over time, many new members have joined the Gokuldham family, each adding their own charm and being welcomed wholeheartedly by the audience. The Gokuldham family has kept evolving, and we are now delighted to welcome a new Rajasthani family played by Dharti Bhatt and Kuldeep Gor along with their two children Akshaan Sehrawat and Maahi Bhadra. For these roles, many artistes auditioned. After months of careful casting, we selected this team for their dedication, sincerity, and their strong understanding of a family oriented daily comedy show. I am confident they will add a unique flavour to the narrative and open up engaging new storylines. The Rupa Ratan Binjola family will bring vibrant colours and double the humour to the show with their well-crafted characters. In Gokuldham Society, whenever we have introduced new and interesting characters, viewers have embraced them with warmth. This time too, audiences will get to experience new cultural traditions and relatable stories woven seamlessly into the show. Just as Jethalal, Bhide, Madhavi, Babita Ji, Abdul and all the other beloved characters became a part of your everyday lives, I believe this family too will soon find a special place in your hearts. With your love and support, the Gokuldham family will continue to grow and spread happiness."

Ratan Binjola, a saree shop owner from Jaipur, will be played by Kuldeep Gor, while his wife Rupa Baditop, portrayed by Dharti Bhatt, will be seen as a homemaker who is also an influencer and content creator. Their children, Veer (Akshaan Sehrawat) and Bansari (Maahi Bhadra), will be the new kids in the society after Tapu Senabringing innocence, playfulness, and cheer that will add to the fun dynamics of the neighborhood.

Introducing a family at this stage deepens the canvas of Gokuldham. Known for celebrating diversity and unity, the society now welcomes Rupa Ratan family, offering audiences another slice of Indian culture in the classic TMKOC stylewith humor, heart, and everyday relatability. Rather than changing the ethos of the show, their arrival will blend seamlessly with it, adding more dimensions to storytelling.

Kuldeep Gor is a well-recognized name in Gujarati cinema, television, and theatre, with notable performances in films such as Jessu Jordaar and Big Bull. On television, he has been appreciated for his roles in Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hain and Maharashtra Chi Hasya Jatra.

Dharti Bhatt is a popular television actress, best known for her lead role in Mahisagar (2013-15) and as Pratibha Panchal in Kya Haal, Mr. Paanchal? (2017-19). With several successful shows to her credit across genres, she is recognized as a versatile performer.

Together with child actors Akshaan Sehrawat and Maahi Bhadra, the Rupa Ratan family is set to become an integral part of Gokuldham Societybringing cultural flavour, lively interactions, and new layers of comedy that will carry forward the charm and appeal of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Tune in tonight at 8:30pm only on Sony SAB to meet the new family of Gokuldham Society

