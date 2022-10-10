AskTalos launched AI-Based CRM Solutions

October 10: AskTalos, the next-generation AI-led software product startup started by Indian and European techies, recently launched its CRM Solutions. In an industry first, these CRM services use predictive modeling, forecasting, data mining, and text mining to drive customer growth.

AskTalos’s CRM solutions offer comprehensive Lead Management and Contact Management services that are up to 90% customizable.

Businesses can capture leads, automate lead scoring, identify conversion-ready leads, and follow up with detailed contact info. The lead management system supports Facebook, website, and manual entries. Similarly, users can get real-time customer insights, communicate with them across channels, and strengthen their relationships. The contact management system offers automated emails, mass phone calls, recording, sentiment analysis and user-friendly insights.

The CRM service is an addition to AskTalos’ existing services, which include a support optimization bot, lead generation bot and smart cloud calling solutions.

“The biggest SaaS [software-as-a-service] category is CRM, and there are loads of players in the SaaS industry.” Said Kunal Rana, Sr. Data Scientist, AskTalos. “But it’s also a category with products that are all considered as old and outdated,” he further added.

So, AskTalos, unlike many traditional SaaS applications, takes inspiration from futuristic products that are both flexible and powerful. Notion, Airtable, Figma, and Shopify are just a few examples.

AskTalos has been living in its beta phase for the past 12 months before its launch.

After its recent launch, there are more than 10,00 people waiting to try it out. Some have even seen a product demo and are confident enough to get started without the help of an integration team.

Users can import contacts, emails, and calendars into the application thanks to a connection with various cloud services and MS Excel. AskTalos immediately begins combining duplicates, indexing all fields, and enriching contact data in your contact database.

Users of AskTalos can search their contact database with a simple keyboard shortcut. They can look up a person’s name, a company’s name, and so on. They can start exploiting their network once they’ve laid this foundation.

AskTalos allows businesses to manage their customers’ contacts by creating unique groups. Each group can represent a project or a group of individuals. For example, you could build a group for public relations, another for existing investors, still another for new clients, and so on.

Users can search through their contacts, import new contacts from a file, or use various interfaces with third-party services to add contacts to groups.

Each group has a lot of flexibility, such as columns can be added, contacts can be filtered and ordered, and some fields can have logic applied to them. You can, for example, sort your contacts by their most recent interactions. You may also switch to a pipeline view at any time to examine the progress of your projects more simply.

You can send batch messages with variables like first name and last name using AskTalos. Members of a team can also make remarks to a contact to ensure that everyone is on the same page. There’s also a feature that serves as a reminder.

Integrations with other third-party services are also possible. However, some of the integrations are still in the works at AskTalos. For example, extensions for Zoom and a browser plugin that connects with LinkedIn and Gmail are also on the way.

While AskTalos competes with standard CRM platforms such as Salesforce and HubSpot, it also sees Notion, Airtable, Coda, and Excel as competitors.

About AskTalos

AskTalos is an AI-led software company based out of Pune, India. It started building its technology in 2019 and launched its commercial operation in 2020. Since then, the company has seen more than 400% success.

AskTalos is your one-stop solution for achieving all of your goals in one shot, whether you want to support your staff, assist your customers, generate or convert leads, or retain customers.

Apart from CRM services, the company also offers support optimization bot, lead generation bot and smart cloud calling solutions.

