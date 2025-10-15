ASM NextGen Technical Campus Hosted 'AARAMBH 2025' to Welcome Its Inaugural Engineering Batch at Talegaon Dabhade, Pune

PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 15: The ASM Group of Institutes, a pioneer in industry-integrated education for over four decades, opened a new chapter in September 2025 with the launch of its first engineering batch at the newly established ASM NextGen Technical Campus, Talegaon Dabhade, Pune.

The two-week induction programme, 'AARAMBH 2025,' was held to celebrate innovation, leadership, and collaborationushering in a new era of experiential and future-focused engineering education in Pune.

The Inaugural: Robotics, Vision & Parent Partnership

The inaugural ceremony, held on September 22, 2025 opened with inspiring addresses from dignitaries and industry leaders.

Mr. Shrikant Sarda, an industry veteran, delivered the keynote address, encouraging students to embrace artificial intelligence and continuous learning as the cornerstone of modern engineering careers.

Students were captivated by a live robotics demonstration by PHN Technology Pvt Ltd, which showcased industrial and humanoid robots in actionoffering a tangible glimpse into the future of automation.

In his address, Dr. Sandeep Pachpande, Chairman, ASM Group of Institutes, expressed heartfelt optimism:

"There are moments in an educator's journey that feel like history in the making... and 22nd September 2025 was one such day. Through AARAMBH 2025, we were not just launching a program, but shaping the mindsets that will drive the next technological revolution."

Adding depth to the day's proceedings, ASM NextGen Technical Campus also held its first Parent-Teacher Meet, where over 110 parents met with faculty and senior stakeholders to exchange ideas and expectations. Parents discussed industry trends, skill development, and student aspirations, underscoring ASM's commitment to a collaborative, transparent, and student-centric learning ecosystem.

Bridging Industry and Academia

The following days moved from inspiration to application, immersing students in dialogues with leading experts from global companies.

A high-impact panel discussion on "AI, Robotics and Automation: Career Opportunities and Challenges" featured eminent industry experts from Capgemini, Dassault Systèmes, MINDWRKS People Solutions & IT Services and SeekMYCOURSE. The discussion offered valuable insights into how AI and automation are reshaping every domain of engineeringfrom design to deploymentwhile highlighting the importance of ethical innovation and interdisciplinary collaboration.

Complementing the technical focus, Dr. Rajeev Nagarkar conducted an engaging session on Positive Psychology - A Key to Success, helping students cultivate balance and resilience as they embarked on their academic journey.

Dr. Daniel Penkar, Group Dean, ASM Group of Institutes, shared:

"We want our engineers to go beyond textbooks. The essence of AARAMBH 2025 is to help engineering students see technology as a bridgebetween curiosity and creation, between self and society. Learning at ASM is designed to be as human as it is technical."

Fostering Leadership, Entrepreneurship & Innovation

As the induction progressed, students were introduced to the softer dimensions of leadership and entrepreneurial thinking.

A mindfulness session by the Isha Foundation helped ground students in focus and self-awareness.

A lively fireside chat titled "Learnings from Leaders and Founders" brought together professionals from SBI Life and Crisil, who shared first-hand stories of perseverance and transformation.

Encouraging innovation, Mr. Sopan Aghav, Founder, Paripoorn Foods Ltd., Pune, conducted a workshop titled 'Startup Minds: Discovering the Entrepreneur Within', where students brainstormed startup ideas addressing real-world problems in sustainability and health tech.

Team engagement took center stage during the 'Treasure Hunt with Technology' session, which was well received by students. This interactive activity combined logic, teamwork, and coding in a gamified challenge that drew enthusiastic participation across the cohort.

Mr. Ramachandran Gopalakrishnan, Chairman, Advisory Board, AIQ Group, delivered an inspirational talk on innovation and future career opportunities, motivating students to pursue continuous learning and cross-disciplinary expertise.

Adding youthful energy to the week, Red FM's "College Ke Tashanbaaz" segment celebrated student creativity, humor, and confidencecreating a vibrant sense of campus belonging and community spirit.

Learning for the Real World: Skills, AI & Talent Perspectives

The latter half of AARAMBH 2025 focused on career readiness, design thinking, and the ethical use of AI.

Ms. Bhargavi Kulkarni, Corporate Trainer, Elios Consulting, conducted an interactive session on Life Skills and Career Readiness, emphasizing communication, teamwork, and problem-solving.

This was followed by an AI-driven Design Thinking workshop led by Mr. Sujit Das Biswas, CTO, NextGenInnov8, where students explored how generative tools can amplify creativity and real-world problem solving.

A separate panel discussion on 'AI in Talent Acquisition: Bias, Fairness and Smarter Hiring' brought together HR and Talent Acquisition leaders including Ancy Nimisha Sreenivasan (Zywave), Manjiri Kulkarni, Vijay Miller, Kalpesh Seta, Kapil Kella, Anand Joshi, and Sucheta Sharma. The conversation offered fresh perspectives on how engineers can contribute to building fairer and more transparent AI systems.

Motivational speaker Mr. Anand Munshi concluded the day with an inspiring talk on purpose-driven growth and the art of overcoming obstacles, leaving students with a renewed sense of ambition.

Hands-on exposure continued with Ms. Meera Chittapure's 'Connect with Work' session, conducted in partnership with Magic Bus India Foundation and Infosys Project, bridging classroom concepts with employability skills.

Bootcamp: Building Future-Ready Engineers

The induction culminated in a multi-day Bootcamp, designed to strengthen technical and interpersonal foundations. Sessions on personal branding, mathematics fundamentals, problem solving, and technical readiness helped students transition smoothly from induction to academic learning.

Reflecting on this milestone, Dr. Prakash Kulkarni, Principal, ASM NextGen Technical Campus, shared:

"Watching students collaborate, code, and challenge themselves reaffirmed our purpose. This campus will not only teach engineeringit will teach resilience, empathy, and curiosity. AARAMBH 2025 proved that our students are ready to build and lead in the AI era."

A Vision Beyond the First Batch

AARAMBH 2025 was more than an induction; it stood as ASM's statement of intentto build engineers who combine competence with conscience.

Key takeaways include:

- Early industry immersion through partnerships and expert mentoring that set the right expectations among the engineering students.

- Holistic development through wellness, creativity, and communication modules

- Project-based learning that bridges theory with hands-on application

- A Continuous innovation culture linking AI, robotics, and entrepreneurship

The energy, participation, and feedback from students and parents alike set a powerful precedent for future cohorts.

About ASM NextGen Technical Campus

The newly established ASM NextGen Technical Campus, Talegaon, Pune, is envisioned by our visionary Chairman as a 15-acre, tech-enabled engineering campus affiliated with Savitribai Phule Pune University and approved by AICTE.

The campus offers B.E. programs in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Computer Science & Engineering, Information Technology, and Electronics & Computer Engineering.

It integrates AI-first pedagogy, global industry tie-ups, and experiential learning environments to create globally employable engineers.

The initiative is part of the broader vision of ASM Group of Institutes to redefine education for the AI age, aligning with the Viksit Bharat 2047 national aspiration.

About ASM Group of Institutes

Established over four decades ago, the ASM Group of Institutes stands among India's leading education networks, offering a continuum of programs across management, IT, commerce, and now engineering.

Its graduate and post-graduate institutions include:

- IBMR - PGDM, MBA, MCA, Ph.D.

- IIBR - PGDM

- CSIT - BBA, BCA, B.Com, B.Sc, M.Sc

- NextGen Technical Campus - B.E. (AI & ML, CSE, IT, ECE)

ASM's vision is to empower learners through global exposure, research, and innovation, building professionals who contribute meaningfully to business and society.

Media Contact

Saurabh Kulkarni

Digital Marketing Head

Email id: saurabhkulkarni@asmedu.org

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2606560/5563739/ASM_Group_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor