Association of Global Merchants hosts Export Summit to help people become successful exporters

Surat, October 13: The Association of Global Merchants hosted a Export Summit for free to guide budding entrepreneurs and Exporters in the country on how to become successful exporters.

About 450 participants from across the country participated in the Export Summit for free, which was supported by the Synthetic and Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council (SRTEPC), to gain in-depth knowledge from the experts on how to become successful exporters. The experts provided detailed information and analysis on the huge opportunities in the export sector from India.

The Association of Global Merchants and Being Exporters were founded by Bhagirath Goswami, also known as the “Man of Exports.” Goswami has trained a large number of successful exporters from Surat and throughout the country.

Bhagirath Goswami, Man of Exports, said, “We are conducting such events every month.” “This was a very unique Event as Export Summit was organized. We are extremely happy that the summit was a huge success. Our mission is to turn every individual into a successful exporter.”

The virtual export summit was supported by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), IDFC Bank, and Being Exporter.

During the summit, detailed information was given about the exhibitions being held at the international level, how to get investment, funding, and loans for exports i.e. banking and finance, government schemes and policies for exports by the government, what can be exported globally, and what is in demand.

SRTEPC Chairman Dheeraj Shah, SRTEPC Additional Director K. Baruah, Foreign Trade Deputy Director General D. T. Jacob Augustine, IDFC Bank Assistant Vice President, and Branch Manager Gagan Swamy, Being Exporter Founder Bhagirath Goswami, SRTEPC Regional Director G.K. Sahay was present in the virtual export summit. The entire summit was hosted by Afia Kazi of ZEN Exports, Navi Mumbai.

