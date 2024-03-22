Assotech Group’s Pioneering Contributions to Employment Generation in Odisha: A Testament to 38 Years of Excellence

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India] March 22: As Assotech Group celebrates 38 years of steadfast commitment to excellence in the real estate sector; the company takes pride in its significant contributions to employment opportunities in Odisha. With a focus on fostering economic growth and development, Assotech Group has emerged as a catalyst for job creation, positively impacting the economy at large.

Since its inception, Assotech Group has been dedicated to not only building exceptional infrastructures but also nurturing talent and empowering communities. Through its diversified portfolio of projects across residential, commercial, retail, and hospitality sectors, the company has generated substantial employment opportunities, creating a ripple effect of prosperity throughout the region. With a combined investment of over 2000 crore rupees in the last decade alone, Assotech Group has played a pivotal role in driving economic activity and fostering job creation in Odisha. The company’s projects have not only transformed the skyline but have also served as engines of growth, creating over 9 lakh man-days of employment opportunities in Odisha alone.

Mr. Sanjeev Srivastva, Chairman & Founder of Assotech Group, emphasized the company’s commitment to socio-economic development, stating, “At Assotech Group, we believe that our success is intricately linked with the prosperity of the communities we serve. Through our endeavors in Odisha and beyond, we are proud to have contributed significantly to employment generation, empowering individuals and fueling the region’s economic progress.”

Assotech Group’s legacy of excellence extends beyond the realms of real estate development. By prioritizing job creation and skill enhancement, the company continues to shape a brighter future for the people of Odisha, driving sustainable growth and prosperity. As Assotech Group looks towards the future, it remains steadfast in its commitment to creating value, fostering innovation, and enriching lives. Through strategic investments, collaborative partnerships, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, the company endeavors to further strengthen its contributions to employment generation and economic development in Odisha and beyond.

About Assotech

Established over 38 years ago, Assotech Group has been at the forefront of real estate innovation, pioneering excellence and reshaping the landscape with a rich legacy of achievements. As a distinguished ISO 9001:2008 certified company, Assotech leverages its extensive experience and expertise to position itself as a trailblazer in the industry. Led by visionary Chairman & Founder, Mr. Sanjeev Srivastva, Assotech Group has transitioned from a Construction House to a distinguished Real Estate Developer. Mr. Srivastva’s strategic foresight has played a pivotal role in the company’s evolution, driving its commitment to excellence and innovation.

Guided by Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Arpan Patel, Assotech Group pioneers digital transformation in real estate, integrating emerging technologies to stay at the forefront of industry trends. With a focus on operational excellence, Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Aditya Prakash, spearheads Assotech’s expansion, driving growth and strategic affiliations.

Key highlights of Assotech Group’s real estate triumphs include the remarkable success of Assotech Pride in Odisha, the introduction of cutting-edge construction methods like MIVAN FORMWORK, and the launch of luxury projects such as Assotech Luxury, Kronos, and Atlas. With a diverse portfolio spanning residential, commercial, retail, and hospitality developments, Assotech Group continues to set new benchmarks in vertical growth. With a strong presence in Odisha and across six states, Assotech Group has delivered over 45 projects, creating homes and happiness for thousands of families. Committed to crafting aspirational infrastructures, the company’s philosophy centers around delighting customers and transforming them into long-term investors.

As Assotech Group shapes the future of real estate, the company remains dedicated to creativity, innovation, and sustainable growth. Media outlets are invited to explore and share the story of Assotech Group, a real estate powerhouse blending tradition with innovation and setting new standards for excellence in the industry.

