AsthaTrade empowers stock traders by making Equity Intraday brokerage FREE

New Delhi (India), February 8: AsthaTrade, a SEBI registered brokerage firm with a clientele of 1.5 lakh investors across India, brings equity intraday trading free for all investors and traders who open a new demat account with them. AsthaTrade’s offering of free brokerage on equity intraday trades is a first in the broking industry as other brokers provide free brokerage services only for delivery trades.

With this launch, AsthaTrade also unveils its flagship event ‘9:15 Mania’, where a trader gets exclusive benefits such as Rs 5000 brokerage reversal on options trading, and premium features such as options strategy builder for free. Visit the 9:15 Mania page for more details.

CEO of AsthaTrade Mr. Shauryam Gupta says, “We have made zero brokerage on equity intraday to help traders set forth their investing and trading journey without the challenge of coughing up heavy brokerage charges.”

The investing paradigm has undergone a lot of change in India. The myth that equity investments are not for the masses no longer holds. Today the middle classes are looking beyond tax savings or fixed returns in their portfolios. The younger generation entering the workforce is tech-savvy and informed thanks to the digital revolution, and are independent decision makers. The vast information sources available help build investing skills. Today anyone can open a demat account from anywhere with a few clicks. People from smaller towns are opening demat accounts, investing in IPOs, and trading in shares.

AsthaTrade is one of the few brokers in India that is profitable and growing consistently year on year for over a decade. Mr. Gupta says, “We want to widen our client base to 5 Lakh investors in the next financial year.”

With India in the right position to claim the global spotlight in the coming decade, equity markets and the broking industry will scale to newer heights. AsthaTrade aims to steer into an upward trajectory by meeting the client’s expectations, Mr. Gupta feels the time is right to step on the paddle with marketing efforts in the broking industry.

“The next phase of growth in the stock broking industry will be led by tech innovation and digital transformation. AsthaTrade, with its in-house tech and marketing team, is pushing the envelope in these two areas.”

He further comments, “With this vision, AsthaTrade has launched options strategy builder for free for its users which costs around Rs 5500 per year otherwise in the market.”

AsthaTrade has leveraged technology to bring a host of new features to its users. Its trading app is equipped with all the latest stock market and trading features and functionalities. Trading is smooth, quick, and easy for the new traders on their platform as technology helps them take informed investing and trading decisions.

Mr. Gupta added, “Investing is slowly gaining popularity among the Indian population and it will drive the next phase of India’s growth journey.” On 6th September, the total number of demat accounts in India touched 10 crore number for the first time. This further validates Mr. Gupta’s vision.

“We want to equip Indian investors and traders with all the required investing tools to actively participate in India’s economic growth,” Mr. Gupta further added.

AsthaTrade offers an online app ‘Flow’ for investors to invest in shares and options. On the equity trading side, AsthaTrade offers one of the lowest interest rates of 3.99% on the Margin Trading Facility. Investors can apply for IPOs hassle-free, trade via TV Terminal, and use Options Chain, Greeks, and PayOff Graphs to make smarter trades. Recently, AsthaTrade launched the Options Strategy Builder feature available to its clients free of cost. The tool is ideal for new traders honing their options trading skills with readymade strategies.

About AsthaTrade: AsthaTrade is a SEBI registered stockbroker with a corporate office in Bengaluru, with over 20 years of presence in the stock market and clientele all over India. Astha has won awards from MCX and NSDL in various categories like Star Performer (Highest Account Opening), (Highest Growth Rate), and Torchbearer of Commodity Derivatives Market – MCX.

