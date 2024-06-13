Atal Innovation Mission connects young innovators with rural ecosystem

New Delhi, June 13 Atal Innovation Mission's (AIM) Student Entrepreneurship Programme (SEP) season -- 2023-24 has witnessed a special focus on connecting young innovators with Krishi Vigyan Kendras, resulting in a significant number of projects centred around the rural ecosystem theme, NITI Aayog said on Thursday.

AIM in partnership with La Fondation Dassault Systemes India celebrated the completion of its flagship programme for school students, 'Made in 3D - Seed the Future Entrepreneurs'. This event marked the conclusion of an eight-month journey dedicated to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among young minds.

From 140 schools across India, the top 12 teams showcased remarkable innovation in product design and demonstrated a keen understanding of finance, business, and marketing strategies in their startup pitches.

Students from Shri Dada Maharaj Natekar Vidyalaya, a village school in Chikhali, Maharashtra, secured first place. Orchid School in Pune secured the second spot, while Springdales School in Dhaula Kuan, Delhi, clinched the third position.

Top-performing teams from the ATL Marathon conducted by AIM were nominated to participate in this programme.

In this programme selected schools will form a team of six students and a teacher to create a pseudo-startup. As a startup, the students have to identify a dream product to address challenges they see around them, design it using 3D digital technology, manufacture it, and create a marketing campaign which consists of a product brochure, product advertisement video and pricing strategy.

