Atrangii Launches New 6-Episodic Anthology "Womaniya" Starring Rashmi Desai and Shweta Tiwari

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22: Atrangii is thrilled to announce the release of its groundbreaking anthology series, "Womaniya", starring the incredibly talented Rashmi Desai and Shweta Tiwari in pivotal roles. This captivating 6-episode series showcases the diverse and complex theme of womanhood, delivering powerful stories loosely adapted from the acclaimed "Six X Novel". Each episode brings to life a unique narrative, deeply resonating with the theme of female empowerment and the multiple challenges women face in life. "Womaniya" is set to premiere on Atrangii on 22nd March, promising a blend of entertainment and inspiration.

The anthology unfolds over six episodes, each narrating a distinct story that explores the depths of relationships, personal struggles, and societal expectations. From the complexities of a love triangle in the first episode to the empowering journey of self-acceptance in the second, and the intricate web of relationships in the third, "Womaniya" navigates through the tumultuous waters of the entertainment industry, marital discord, and societal hypocrisy in subsequent episodes. Each story, featuring a stellar cast including Rashmi Desai, Shweta Tiwari, Asmit Patel, Sofia Hayat, Bandita Bag, and more, is a testament to the resilience, strength, and courage of women.

Vibhu Agarwal, the CEO of Atrangii, said on the launch, "'Womaniya' is a significant addition to our content library that showcases Atrangii's commitment to producing meaningful and impactful stories. This series, with its engaging narratives and powerful performances, offers entertainment with a social message. We are proud to present a show that not only highlights the struggles and triumphs of women but also encourages a deeper understanding and appreciation of their journeys."

Nivedita Basu, Senior Vice President Group, Atrangii said on the launch, "I am incredibly proud to create 'Womaniya', a series that brings to the forefront six compelling tales, each aimed at empowering women and resonating deeply with audiences around the globe. It has been an exhilarating journey to bring together some of the biggest female actors in the industry for this project. I am eagerly looking forward to audiences experiencing this entertaining and liberating anthology, which we believe will become a talking point worldwide."

Don't miss the premiere of "Womaniya" on Atrangii from 22nd March. Join us in witnessing these compelling tales of empowerment, resilience, and triumph that are sure to inspire and captivate audiences worldwide.

