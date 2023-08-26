ATS HomeKraft awarded as “Emerging Developer of the Year”

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 26: The Economic Times honored the achievements of leaders and change-makers who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. In an event which was held at Hotel The Grand in New Delhi on August 21st, 2023, ATS HomeKraft was awarded as the “Emerging Developer of the Year” and felicitated by the well-known Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh along with Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva.

ATS HomeKraft, a distinguished real estate development company, is revolutionizing the industry by creating homes that go beyond bricks and mortar. With an impressive portfolio of over 10 projects in the NCR region, ATS HomeKraft is known for its unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality construction and ensuring customer satisfaction. Their exceptional work has earned them a testament to their industry leadership and outstanding achievements.

ATS HomeKraft was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Noida, India. Guided by the vision of Chairman & Managing Director, Getamber Anand, the company has become a symbol of excellence in the real estate sector. Anand's extensive industry experience, market expertise, and visionary leadership have propelled ATS HomeKraft to stand out among its peers. He also serves as the Chairman of CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India), representing private real estate developers nationwide.

ATS HomeKraft takes pride in serving a diverse clientele, catering to the needs of first-time homebuyers, families, and investors alike. Their projects are designed to provide residents with spacious apartments featuring large balconies, high-quality finishes and fixtures, well-designed layouts, and secured gated communities. The state-of-the-art amenities offered further enhance the living experience of their customers. One unique feature that stands out is the fact that ATS HomeKraft has only 2 apartments per floor across their developments which offers privacy and openness to the customers.

The primary goal of ATS HomeKraft is to create homes that transcend traditional notions of living. They aim to build residences that are a reflection of their customers' unique personalities and aspirations. To achieve this, the company combines innovation, cutting-edge technology, and an unwavering commitment to quality. With an impressive track record of delivering projects on time and within budget, ATS HomeKraft has set new industry benchmarks.

ATS HomeKraft's dedication to customer satisfaction has been recognized through numerous accolades and industry recognition. With visionary leadership, a diverse clientele, and a track record of achievements, ATS HomeKraft continues to redefine the real estate landscape.

