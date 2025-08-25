Attero’s Selsmart expands to over 25 cities, targets Rs 500 crore revenue by FY26

New Delhi, Aug 25 Attero’s direct-to-consumer take-back platform, Selsmart, has scaled up its operations across more than 25 cities, strengthening its position as the largest direct-to-consumer used electronics collection network in India.

With a sharp focus on accessibility and convenience, Selsmart is now clocking over 30,000 monthly orders and has laid out a clear roadmap to reach 150,000 monthly orders and Rs 500 crore revenue run rate with 75,000 metric tonnes of e-waste by March 2026.

The platform also expects to grow its user base sixfold, from half a million currently to over 3 million by the end of this calendar year.

Based on current volumes, Selsmart is set to process over 15,000 metric tonnes of e-waste annually and is already operating at a revenue run-rate of Rs 100 crore.

"What we are building with Selsmart is infrastructure that speaks to the future. The real value lies not just in the numbers, but in how we are shifting behaviour at the ground level. We have made it easy for people and businesses to take the right step with their old electronics," said Nitin Gupta, CEO & Co-Founder, Attero.

"Every device picked up through the platform is one less item headed for a landfill and one more step toward recovering materials that India otherwise imports. The network we are creating will serve the country’s growing demand for circular resources without putting additional pressure on mining or manufacturing. It is smart, local, and built for scale," Gupta added.

Launched in mid-2024, Selsmart was built to solve a growing gap in India’s waste infrastructure – how to get unused electronics out of homes, shops, and offices, and into verified recycling channels.

The return supply chain for electronics in India has been historically fragmented and broken; Selsmart addresses this challenge through a fully digitised model that integrates OEM contracts, brand trade-in programmes, and retail partnerships into a single, organised system.

The model blends convenience, doorstep pick-up, instant digital payout, and end-to-end traceability, and allows anyone to schedule a pickup in a few clicks.

As part of this integration, Selsmart has signed up with three leading air-conditioning majors to manage their complete offline and webstore exchange programmes, partnered with two large MNCs to run the full trade-in process for their electronics category at the webstore level, and joined hands with two home appliances majors to offer consumers vouchers and coupons for new sales at their brand stores both online and offline.

Selsmart runs a network of strategically located warehouses in the cities it operates, positioned in high-density residential and commercial zones for faster doorstep collections.

The platform is active across major metros, growing Tier-2 hubs, and several partner-led locations, covering more than 25 cities in total.

Through partnerships with leading electronics brands, retailers, and service networks, Selsmart is building a unified trade-in and take-back system for India, turning what was once an unorganised, fragmented e-waste and device exchange market into a structured, transparent, and scalable channel.

Recognising that data security is a key concern for consumers, especially in the IT sector, Selsmart ensures secure data erasure for all collected devices before they enter the recycling process.

This approach is helping consumers get fair value for their old devices while ensuring that collected products enter certified recycling streams instead of informal or unsafe disposal routes.

Expansion into additional Tier-2 and Tier-3 locations is already in progress, with a strong focus on keeping the service simple and convenient for end users.

Selsmart feeds directly into Attero’s patented recycling technology, which is designed to recover metals such as gold, silver, cobalt, copper, lithium, and rare earth elements from discarded electronics with world-class efficiency.

Attero, India's largest e-waste recycling company and the world’s most advanced recycler of lithium-ion batteries, currently holds 46+ global patents and operates with metal recovery rates as high as 98 per cent for 99.9 per cent pure critical materials.

The company’s closed-loop recycling infrastructure is fully compliant with global environmental standards and is engineered to reduce India’s dependence on raw material imports while creating value from domestic waste.

