Aujas Cybersecurity Becomes NuSummit Cybersecurity as Parent Company Unifies Global Cybersecurity Business

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6: NuSummit today announced the rebranding of its cybersecurity subsidiary Aujas Cybersecurity as NuSummit Cybersecurity. This strategic integration consolidates NuSummit's cybersecurity capabilities under a unified brand, further strengthening its leadership as a global force in cybersecurity, driven by innovation, scale, and an unwavering commitment to client-centric security solutions.

Aujas Cybersecurity, known for fortifying digital enterprises since 2008, has consistently delivered cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions across identity and access management, risk assurance, application security, and managed detection & response. Operating as NuSummit Cybersecurity, the company will now build on this proven legacy with enhanced global reach and expanded capabilities.

Anantharaman Sreenivasan, Managing Director and Group CEO, NuSummit, added, "This brand integration marks a pivotal evolution, combining our deep cybersecurity expertise with the full breadth of our digital capabilities. We're not just securing systems; we're architecting intelligent security foundations that unlock new business models and enable confident innovation. As AI reshapes both opportunity and risk, NuSummit is uniquely positioned to help clients harness its full potential, safely and securely. Our enhanced value proposition is clear: empower clients to accelerate digital transformation by practicing AI in a fortified, trusted environment, where security is not a checkpoint, but a launchpad for growth."

"At NuSummit Cybersecurity, this isn't just a name change; it's a renewed commitment to purpose," said Sameer Shelke, CEO and Co-founder, NuSummit Cybersecurity. "For over seventeen years, Aujas Cybersecurity has built a reputation for staying ahead of threats and delivering real-world solutions that work. Today, as NuSummit Cybersecurity, we're scaling that legacy, amplifying our impact with advanced capabilities, and harnessing AI to drive speed, precision, and efficiency across the cybersecurity lifecycle. We're not just evolving; we're accelerating the future of secure digital transformation."

Varun Laul, Partner at Investcorp, said, "The integration of Aujas Cybersecurity into NuSummit Cybersecurity is a strategic leap forward in solidifying NuSummit's position as a global leader in cybersecurity. As the world faces a new era of cyber threats, NuSummit Cybersecurity is uniquely equipped to provide intelligent, scalable solutions that address the complex demands of today's digital ecosystem. We are proud to continue backing NuSummit's growth and success in this crucial space."

As organizations race to embrace digital transformation, NuSummit Cybersecurity stands at the convergence of trust and technology. Its focused investments in next-gen cybersecurity controls and responsible AI integration are set to define the next chapter in cybersecurity. From enabling the world's largest citizen identity program to safeguarding financial giants and telecom enterprises, the company has built a formidable portfolio that speaks to its differentiated approach and client-first ethos.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor