Aureus Analytics and AxionConnect announced their partnership to offer a comprehensive suite of analytics solutions to the insurance and banking industry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (/PRNewswire): Business processes are becoming more agile thanks to cloud technologies, while artificial intelligence and machine learning are having a significant impact on business outcomes and decisions. The partnership between Aureus Analytics (India) and AxionConnect brings together the power of both.

This partnership between Aureus Analytics and AxionConnect InfoSolutions Pvt Ltd, will allow the two compes to gain a better understanding of customer needs and market trends in the BFSI sector by combining Aureus' expertise in insurance customer experience analytics solutions with AxionConnect's expertise in analytics services serving BFSI clients. As a result of the combination of analytics capabilities of both compes, a more comprehensive set of analytics solutions and insights will be available to their customers, improving customer satisfaction and experience.

"We see this partnership as a perfect combination of Aureus' core expertise in data science and its proprietary product platform, coupled with AxionConnect's expertise in data engineering, business reporting, and policy automation across the BFSI industry," said Sanjay Rao, CEO of AxionConnect InfoSolutions Pvt Ltd."Together, we will be able to provide a broader range of services. In the future, our customers can expect to engage with us on more comprehensive end-to-end solutions such as ML/AI models, Data Warehouses/ODSs, Business reporting, Policy automation, and Digital Transformations. Additionally, we will be able to leverage each other's operations in countries such as the United States, Singapore, and the Middle East. I am equally excited about this collaboration, which will provide our customers with access to our broader service offerings."

"This partnership is in response to our customers' request to expand our capabilities and offerings so that we can work with them across several more business areas within their orgzations. We are very excited to partner with Sanjay and his team, whom we have known and respected for a long time. Our combined offerings will drive tremendous benefits to our customers by delivering to them a unique combination of technology and skills," said Anurag Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Aureus Analytics.

Aureus Analytics is a customer intelligence and experience company that enables insurers to deliver superior customer experiences leading to higher customer retention, loyalty, and lifetime value. By leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, actionable insights are delivered in natural language at the point of decision. Globally, the AI platform has processed over 70 million insurance policy data points for mid-sized and large insurers.

AxionConnect is one of the leading services firms specializing in statistical modeling for Quantitative Risk, Acquisitions, Underwriting, Claims, Pricing and other business functions for various industries and associated analytical services. AxionConnect empowers orgzations across all verticals to leverage data to improve business performance.

