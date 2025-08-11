Aurora University Signs MoU with Quality Thought Info Systems to Enhance B.Tech Opportunities for Students

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 11: Aurora University proudly announces its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Quality Thought Info Systems India Pvt. Ltd., officially establishing Quality Thought as its technology partner. The MoU ceremony took place today at Aurora University, Parvathapur, Uppal, Hyderabad, featuring keynotes from Mr. Venkata Ramana Bhupathi, Founder of Quality Thought, Dr. Srilatha Chepure, Vice Chancellor of Aurora University, and Prof. Chandrasekar K., Registrar of Aurora University.

"This partnership represents a significant step towards enhancing the educational prospects for students," said Dr. Srilatha Chepure. "By aligning with Quality Thought, we are dedicated to providing innovative, merit-based opportunities that empower our students to thrive in the evolving landscape of technology."

The event marked the launch of a unique one-day B.Tech Career Event aimed at students who completed their Intermediate studies in 2025. The day offered valuable insights into B.Tech programs, particularly in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), and was complemented by a Scholarship Test designed for eligible candidates.

Mr. Venkata Ramana Bhupathi remarked, "Our collaboration with Aurora University is not just about education; it's about building a foundation for future innovators. We are excited to conduct a second phase of the Scholarship Test on August 17 for those who couldn't participate today."

The B.Tech Career Event featured expert-led sessions focusing on vital topics, including selecting the right B.Tech branch and the implications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on future job markets. The schedule included a Career Guidance session from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, followed by the Scholarship Test designed to recognize and assist talented students. The program concluded with an AI seminar that explored various career paths available through a B.Tech degree.

Participants received personalized insights and free guidance from academic advisors and industry experts, laying a solid foundation for informed educational choices.

Quality Thought and Aurora University encourage members of the press and media to cover this significant event to help raise awareness of the opportunities available through their B.Tech CSE program.

For more details regarding this program, please contact: 8897348899.

