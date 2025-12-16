Australia’s D32 Business Network marks formal launch in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 16:D32 Business Network, a premium Australian business growth community for entrepreneurs, marked its official launch in Ahmedabad on Friday, drawing a large gathering of the city's business elite. The event highlighted the growing demand for high-quality networking platforms and introduced local entrepreneurs to District32, which is known internationally and is now expanding its presence in India.

D32 Business Network is more than a conventional networking group; it operates as a structured, strategy-driven system to help business owners gain more clients, streamline operations, and build strong professional relationships. With a proven framework centred on accountability, shared success, and continuous learning, the network aims to strengthen Ahmedabad's entrepreneurial ecosystem by enabling faster, collective growth.

Speaking at the launch, Pritesh Thakker and Rachit Anklesaria, Gujarat State Partner of D32 Business Network, said the platform is designed to transform business networking for ambitious entrepreneurs.

“D32 creates an environment where business owners are surrounded by the right people, the right knowledge and the right support. Many entrepreneurs often feel isolated in their journey, but through structured networking, real referrals, and genuine relationships, we help them move from being invisible in the market to truly in demand. Ahmedabad has a dynamic business culture, and D32 will act as a catalyst for smarter and more sustainable growth,” Mr. Thakker said.

The event brought together prominent business leaders, founders, and decision-makers from multiple sectors, who were introduced to D32's operating works and its benefits. The network facilitates growth through curated events, masterminds, workshops, and targeted training sessions. Members gain access to a high-calibre network of peers and potential clients and partners, along with tools and systems that support functions such as marketing, finance, people, and operations. The evening marked a promising beginning for D32 Business Network in Ahmedabad.

Unlike traditional networking forums, D32 emphasises meaningful exchanges backed by trust and consistent engagement. Its “no-misfits” policy ensures a high-quality membership base, giving participants confidence that every interaction has the potential to add value. Participants also learned how D32's referral approach is rooted in genuine relationship-building rather than transactional connections, resulting in more dependable business opportunities.

With more than 5000 participants globally, D32 has built a strong record of helping entrepreneurs accelerate growth through shared expertise and structured support. The Ahmedabad chapter is set to follow the same model, offering a platform where business owners can leverage each other's time, experience, and networks to spur progress.

