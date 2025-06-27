'AUTO PULSE 2025' Powers Industry Momentum with Over 1,000 Attendees and a Landmark Showcase by Vikas Trade Links

SMPL

New Delhi [India], June 27: AUTO PULSE 2025, hosted by Vikas Trade Links (P) Ltd., brought the automotive aftermarket industry together for a high-impact, first-of-its-kind event that welcomed over 1,000 attendees and clocked 639 counter visits. Marked by energy, collaboration, and transparency, the event reaffirmed Vikas Trade Links' trusted position in the industry and introduced its bold step into e-commerce with the launch of VTL World.

Held at the company's Bangalore premises, AUTO PULSE 2025 was not just an exhibitionit was a milestone gathering that showcased the full spectrum of brands and products available through Vikas Trade Links. From hands-on product displays to powerful one-on-one discussions, the event was designed to bring every stakeholder closer to the heart of the business.

"AUTO PULSE 2025 was more than just an exhibitionit was a reflection of the trust we've earned since 1988 and a platform to build stronger ties for the future. The response exceeded our expectations, and we're already looking forward to what's next." Aman Sancheti, Managing Director, Vikas Trade Links (P) Ltd.

Event Highlights

AUTO PULSE 2025 set a new precedent in the industry with its immersive and integrative event format. For the first time, a distributor in the Indian automotive sector organized a complete brand showcase under one roof, featuring dedicated stalls from leading partner brands. This allowed attendees, including workshop owners, mechanics, retail and wholesale distributors, and OES representatives, to directly engage with product lines, clarify offerings, and build meaningful connections.

The VTL World stall introduced guests to Vikas Trade Links' new e-commerce platform, a major development in the company's digital transformation journey. This move not only reflects the firm's adaptability in a tech-forward market but also strengthens its commitment to accessibility and customer convenience.

One of the standout features of the event was the presence and accessibility of the Vikas Trade Links leadership team. Customers had the unique opportunity to meet and converse directly with the company's core team, including key decision-makers and senior executives. This openness created an environment of mutual trust and positioned the company as a people-first business.

Building Relationships, Elevating Trust

The event received glowing feedback from attendees, who praised its organization, professionalism, and the clarity it brought to the brand and product landscape. The chance to connect directly with brand representatives and Vikas leadership enhanced transparency and reinforced long-standing partnerships.

"Events like this are rare in our industry. Vikas has set a new benchmark," noted an OES representative.

"Seeing such a vast range of brands under one roof was impressivebut what truly stood out was the openness and energy of the Vikas team. This event raised the bar for the entire industry," added a retail partner.

With participation from globally recognized Original Equipment Suppliers (OES), the event also highlighted the international reach of Vikas Trade Links, further cementing its reputation as a key player in the distribution landscape.

Looking Ahead

The success of AUTO PULSE 2025 has sparked enthusiasm for its next edition, with customers and supplier partners alike expressing eagerness for a continued tradition of in-depth engagement. As Vikas Trade Links embarks on its e-commerce journey with VTL World, the company reaffirms its commitment to innovation, partnership, and long-term growth in the automotive aftermarket sector.

For more information, visit the website: https://www.vikastradelinks.com/

