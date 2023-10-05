Autograde Industries received VDA recognition for quality

PNN

Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 5: Kochi-based Autograde Industries has received VDA recognition for the quality of its products and services. The German Association for Automotive Industry (VDA) is the key entity responsible for fixing quality standards and parameters for automobile products and services in Germany and many other places. Autograde Industries is a part of the HKA Group with a legacy of nearly 100 years. His Excellency Abdulla Al Maeeni, Chairman of First Capital Investment and CEO of Bpoint Consultancy handed over the certificate to Autograde Industries CEO, T Muhammed Ashraf in a glittering function held at the Autograde campus. Dignitaries from various walks of life including chairperson of the Thrikkakkara Municipality attended the function.

AdBlue manufacturing:

Autograde Industries made a major strategic foray into AdBlue manufacturing by forming a joint venture with Taiwanese firm Novax a couple of years ago. AdBlue is a major component in the fight against toxic emissions from automobiles. The initiative coincided with the introduction of the BS 6 emission norms and Euro 6 standards in the country. The new emission norms have made it mandatory to have SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) technology in diesel vehicle engines with a capacity of above 2 liters.

The authentic quality of the product has helped the company to attract a solid customer base within a short span of the introduction of the product. Autograde Industries places immense importance on delivering products of the highest quality, said CEO Muhammad Ashraf. "Our dedicated team collaborates closely with internationally recognized testing and accreditation bodies to ensure that our products meet global standards ISO 22241", he said.

Business Growth focusing on franchise and partnerships:

Commenting on the business growth Ashraf said the company has adopted a franchise and partnership model for growth. The company has made a good network of partnerships in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. "Autograde's presence in the AdBlue® manufacturing sector and VDA certification provide partners with an opportunity to enter new markets and regions, tapping into the growing demand for eco-friendly automotive technologies", he added.

Low Investment and Early Return:

The lower level of initial investment is one of the reasons for attracting entrepreneurs to partner with Autograde industries. Compared to many other business opportunities, AdBlue manufacturing has a relatively low startup cost. The high demand for AdBlue translates into quick returns on investment, often within two years or less, said an industry expert.

Partnering with Autograde Industries to enter the AdBlue manufacturing is a smart move that promises low investment requirements and high returns within a short timeframe, he added.

Unlocking Value with Adrinale:

The Adrinale Adblue filling station is projected as a major investment opportunity with quick returns. ADRINALE is not just an AdBlue filling station. We are a partner in your journey. With Autograde fuels, convenient filling stations, rewarding experiences, innovative AI technology, and a commitment to environmental sustainability, we are here to power your success. Choose ADRINALE, and together, we'll drive toward a brighter and more efficient future.

Customer Base:

The company currently has a customer base of over 7,000 persons. The solid customer base is beneficial for partner companies, as Autograde's increased customer base provides more potential buyers for their products, potentially resulting in higher sales and revenue for partners.

The company plans to expand its global presence in 2025 with particular focus in established markets in the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council region.

Historical Background:

Autograde Industries' history dates back 98 years to its inception in 1924. The company began with commodity trading, and over the years, evolved and expanded into international trading of construction materials and automobile accessories.

A major diversification took place in 2007 when the company ventured into manufacturing road speed limiters. The strategic diversification resulted in an impressive annual turnover of USD 5 million. Autograde Industries quickly established a robust presence across the Indian subcontinent, developing a network of 984 dealers within the country. The international footprint extended to over 30 countries, reinforcing the company's commitment to global excellence.

The company received several laurels and recognitions during its century long existence. The recognition from HH Sheikh Majid bin Mohmmad Al Maktoum the Crown Prince of Dubai is the most cherished moment in its history. The Crown Prince felicitated the company for its significant contribution to road safety. "The award underscores our dedication to promoting safety on the world's roads", said Autograde Industries CEO Mohammad Ashraf.

