Avaada Powers India's Journey to 500 GW of Clean Energy by 2030

New Delhi [India], July 11: As India races toward its goal of 500 GW of non-fossil power capacity by 2030, Avaada is at the forefront of building, innovating, and investing to transform the nation's energy landscape. From sun-soaked solar farms to cutting-edge green hydrogen projects, Avaada's work is lighting homes, fueling industries, and uplifting communities across the country.

Scaling Clean Power, Coast to Coast

With over 5.4 GW of renewable capacity already online and another 9.65 GW under firm Power Purchase Agreements, Avaada's solar and wind farms span the arid plains of Rajasthan to the bustling hubs of Maharashtra and Karnataka. Together, these projects displace millions of tons of CO₂ each year, helping India march confidently toward its net-zero future.

Made-in-India Solar Manufacturing for Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Avaada Electro, the Group's manufacturing arm, is supercharging India's self-reliance in solar:

* Dadri, UP: A 1.5 GW bifacial glass-to-glass TOPCon module plant commissioned in 2024 showcases next-gen solar tech.

* Greater Noida, UP: Ecotech 16 is rising fast, with 6 GW of cell and 5 GW of module production capacity.

* Butibori, Nagpur: Already churning out 5 GW of solar modules and prepping to expand to 7 GW within weeks, plus a 6 GW cell line slated for 2025.

These home-grown facilities from wafer through modules cement India's place on the global solar manufacturing map.

Bringing Balance with Energy Storage

To smooth out the ups and downs of sun and wind, Avaada is spearheading large-scale storage solutions:

* Nearly 11 GW of pumped storage projects are in development across UP, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Odisha.

* 16 GWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems integrated into Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) initiatives.

These systems will shore up grid stability, ensuring power is there exactly when it's needed.

Pioneering Green Hydrogen & Ammonia

Aligned with India's National Green Hydrogen Mission, Avaada is unlocking the next energy frontier. By producing green hydrogen and ammonia, the company aims to decarbonise heavy industries, steel, cement, fertilisers and position India as a global green-hydrogen hub.

Empowering Communities & Creating Green Jobs

Beyond clean electrons, Avaada has generated over 10,000 direct and indirect green-sector jobs, with local hiring and skills training embedded in every project. From village solar panel installers to state-of-the-art manufacturing technicians, communities are sharing in the benefits of India's energy transformation.

Backing from Global Green Capital

International confidence in India's renewable future shines through Avaada's funding: more than USD 2 billion raised from Brookfield, PTT Group, ADB, DEG, GE and PROPARCO. This capital is fast-tracking low-carbon infrastructure at the scale India needs.

About Avaada Group

Avaada Group is a leading integrated renewable-energy platform committed to powering India's sustainable growth. Headquartered in Mumbai, Avaada develops, builds, owns and operates utility-scale solar and wind energy assets, downstream manufacturing facilities from ingot to solar panels, energy-storage projects, and green-hydrogen ventures. Driven by innovation, community empowerment, and environmental stewardship, Avaada is charting a bold course toward a cleaner, more resilient energy future for all.

