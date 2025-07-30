Avani Institute of Design Launches Innovative Five-Year Integrated B.Des + M.Des Dual Degree Program

New Delhi [India], July 30: Avani Institute of Design has unveiled a new five-year Integrated Bachelor of Design (B.Des) + Master of Design (M.Des) Dual Degree program, set to launch in the 2025–26 academic year. This innovative curriculum allows students to transition seamlessly from undergraduate to postgraduate studies, eliminating the need for separate admissions and offering a more cohesive, time-efficient path to advanced design education.

The program responds to the growing demand for interdisciplinary design thinking, blending theory with practical application across diverse fields. Students will engage in a progressive curriculum that fosters critical thinking, creativity, and real-world problem-solving from the outset. The integrated approach encourages exploration across visual arts, liberal studies, technology, and cultural contexts—core elements that shape modern design practice.

“Architecture and design do not exist in isolation but are closely integrated with the visual and liberal arts, social and cultural norms, philosophy, and technological advances. This new Integrated B.Des + M.Des program is designed to encourage students to immerse themselves in the process of exploration and hands-on making, while also engaging with real-world contexts through live projects and industry collaborations. Avani's interdisciplinary curriculum empowers graduates to confidently approach contemporary challenges and become thought leaders in their fields,” said Tony Joseph, Chairman and Principal, Avani Institute of Design.

Students can specialize in either Product Design or Interior Design, gaining targeted expertise aligned with contemporary industry needs. The program not only builds strong academic and technical foundations but also develops leadership capabilities essential for success in today's evolving design landscape.

Compared to traditional B.Des followed by M.Des paths, this integrated course saves a full academic year and offers a more unified learning journey. It also reduces the stress of separate admissions and fosters deeper continuity in intellectual and creative growth.

The program is fully approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and affiliated with the University of Calicut, ensuring national-level recognition and credibility.

Avani's commitment to design excellence is reflected in its sustainable campus, forward-thinking pedagogy, and strong industry collaborations. With this new offering, the institute aims to position graduates as versatile professionals capable of leading across domains such as sustainable product development, spatial innovation, and user-centered design.

Applications will open ahead of the 2025–26 academic year. Prospective students can expect an immersive and future-ready design education built to meet the demands of a rapidly changing creative industry.

Website: https://avani.edu.in/

