AVATAi Launches Enterprise-Ready 3D Avatar Cloud Platform at SuperAI Singapore 2025

PRNewswire

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 17: AVATAi will debut its new cloud-based 3D avatar platform at SuperAI Singapore 2025, from 18-19 June at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. Built for businesses, the platform allows enterprises to deploy life-like, fully animatable 3D avatars across customer service, product demos, internal training, virtual events, and more.

Designed for Enterprise Use

The AVATAi Cloud Platform gives companies complete control over avatar creation and deployment. Users can generate photorealistic avatars from a web browser in minutes without requiring specialised hardware or coding skills. The platform also offers a public API for enterprise integration that connects directly to existing workflows and software environments. Built on secure, cloud-native infrastructure, the platform delivers speed, reliability, and scalability across industries.

"We're here to show what's possible when you combine AI with scalable infrastructure," said Magomet Malsagov, Chairman and CEO of AVATAi. "Our cloud platform and upcoming apps unlock practical, high-impact use cases for business, from virtual customer agents and digital hosts to branded training bots and product explainers. The goal is simple: fast, flexible avatar deployment without adding complexity to your stack."

Robust Early Traction, Global Rollout Ahead

AVATAi launched in December 2024. Since then, the company has generated over 6.3 million ad impressions in the U.S. and recorded more than 50,000 app downloads and over 40,000 monthly active users.

The company plans to launch its enhanced 3D Messenger and Personal Assistant apps at Ai4 2025 in Las Vegas this August. New capabilities include multilingual voice synthesis, avatar motion sync, and conversational AI built on the same core platform as the cloud platform.

Digital Avatars Go Mainstream

As companies invest in more natural, scalable digital interactions, the global avatar market will soar to USD 745 billion by 2033. AVATAi's platform is positioned not just as a tool, but as infrastructure for how brands and businesses will engage moving forward.

Attendees can experience the AVATAi platform at Booth MB4 at SuperAI Singapore 2025. For demos, API access, or partnership discussions, visit https://avatai.my/ or contact corporate@avatai.my.

About AVATAi

AVATAi is pioneering the next evolution of digital identity with its proprietary cloud-based AI-powered 3D avatar technology, transforming ordinary 2D images into hyper-realistic, fully animatable 3D avatars. Unlike expensive studio-based alternatives, AVATAi delivers studio-quality avatars directly from a smartphone at a fraction of the cost.

For media inquiries, please contact corporate@avatai.my.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor