Aviator EMF invests in Emerald Leasing Finance through NCDs

Emerald Leasing Finance & Investment Company is a dynamic enterprise, run by a diverse team determined to accomplish the vision of becoming a world-class finance company, through smart technology that makes finance simple.

They offer a spectrum of banking products and financial services, especially to traditionally under-looked customers through a variety of delivery channels. With loyalty and trust as the cornerstone of their success, they have established themselves as one of the largest financial leaders in India.

The company has been granted an NBFC License by the RBI, and is focused mainly on giving loans to credit-worthy SMEs. They have granted loans starting from as low as INR 5000. Apart from this, the company has entered into partnerships with various Fintech platforms to offer small ticket loans to merchants and individuals across India.

Aviator Emerging Market fund has invested in Emerald Leasing Finance & Investment Company through NCDs (Non-Convertible Debentures).

Speaking about the investment, Farhana Ali Mohamed, Director of Aviator EMF said, "Emerald's spectrum of banking services and their vision to lend a helping hand to traditionally overlooked customers drove the decision to invest. We at Aviator strongly wish to support companies striving to create a social impact. Their effectiveness in studying financials, and elaborate system for vetting loans and disbursing them within 30 minutes make them a top contender in the Financials space. Through our diverse presence and Emerald's diverse team, we believe our next step in the journey to greater things begins now."

Speaking about the investment, Mohit Chandrani, Director of Aviator EMF said, "We strongly believe that we rise by lifting others. With that motto in mind, we've recently joined hands with Emerald Leasing Finance, a dynamic enterprise looking to become a world-class financial company through its offerings of services at low rates. Through our united contributions, we hope to make a substantial impact in the lives of the less fortunate."

Sanjay Aggarwal, Promoter & Managing Director of Emerald Leasing Finance said, "We are thrilled to partner up with a reputed international partner like Aviator EMF. Our shared passion for creating a social impact while simultaneously making a name for ourselves in the Financials space, makes this association one of a kind. This investment will help us grow our loan books and expand our services to a larger audience."

The Aviator Emerging Market Fund operates under a Category 1 Global Business License issued by the Mauritius Financial Services Commission ("FSC") to operate as a self-managed Collective Investment Scheme under the Securities Act 2005 and to be qualified as an expert fund under the Securities (Collective Investment Schemes And Closed-End Funds) Regulations 2008 of Mauritius (an "Expert Fund").

The Fund is focused on Emerging Markets like India, UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong, and non-EMs like the US, UK, when superior earnings opportunities present themselves. For more information visit

