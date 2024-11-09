AVP Infracon Secures INR 17 Cr Contract From DRDA, Kallakurichi

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9: AVP Infracon Limited (NSE: AVPINFRA), one of the leading infrastructure development companies, has successfully secured a significant contract for the supply and delivery of 8mm and 10mm steel rods to District Rural Development Agency (DRDA),Kallakurichi for the financial year 2024-2025.

The contract, valued at approximately Rs 16.72 Cr, marks another milestone for the company as it continues to expand its portfolio of infrastructure solutions across India.

The Letter of Acceptance was formally issued on November 4, 2024, by the District Collector and Chairman of the District Rural Development Agency, Kallakurichi. Under the terms of the contract, AVP Infraconwill supply 2,371 MT of 8mm and 10mm steel rods to KallakurichiDistrict within a one-year timeframe, ensuring a steady and reliable flow of materials to support the district's ongoing infrastructure and development projects.

This contract highlights AVP Infracon's proven ability to manage large-scale material supply projects and reinforces its commitment to supporting regional development. High-quality steel rods are critical for a range of construction projects, and AVP Infracon's capacity to meet these demands efficiently makes it a reliable choice for this important role in Kallakurichi's development.

Commenting on the update, Prasanna Dhandayuthapani, MD of AVP Infracon Limited, said, "We pleased to secured this contract from the District Rural Development Agency, Kallakurichi, which reflects our steadfast commitment to supporting infrastructure and development projects across India. This contract not only highlights our capabilities in delivering high-quality materials but also underlines the confidence our partners place in our team to meet critical supply requirements. The supply of 2,371 MT of steel rods is vital to advancing essential projects within the Kallakurichi District, and we are proud to contribute to these transformative initiatives.

The order is a testament to our quality and timely supply of critical materials as well as our capability to supply large scale demand reliably. As we continue to expand our footprint, this order reinforces our role as a trusted partner in the nation's infrastructure sector, dedicated to enabling sustainable growth and development in communities like Kallakurichi.

With our current order book of around Rs 300 Cr strongly reflects our strength in delivering infra projects as well as our future earning visibility."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor