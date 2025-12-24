AVR Swarna Mahal Jewellers Honoured with the 2025 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Heritage Legacy Award

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 24: AVR Swarna Mahal Jewellers, one of South India's most respected jewellery houses, has been conferred with the 2025 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Heritage Legacy Award for Excellence in Jewellery Craftsmanship & Leadership. The award recognises legacy enterprises that have demonstrated sustained excellence, strong governance, and seamless leadership continuity across generations.

Presented by Hurun India in association with Barclays Private Clients, the Heritage Legacy Award celebrates institutions that have successfully built enduring organisations while remaining anchored in trust, discipline, and long-term vision.

For AVR Swarna Mahal, the recognition reflects a nearly 98-year legacy spanning five generations, rooted in fine craftsmanship, ethical business practices, and deep customer trust. The Group stands as a rare example of a family enterprise that has evolved into a professionally governed organisation while preserving its founding values.

The award was received by the family-led leadership of AVR Swarna Mahal, including Mr. A. B. Sudarsanam (Chairman), Mrs. Sugandi Sudarsanam (Director), Mr. A. B. S. Sanjjay (Managing Director), Mrs. Saumhya Sanjjay (Director), and Mr. AVR Siddhanth (Director - 5th Generation), underscoring the continuity of leadership and shared commitment to institution-building across generations.

Founded on principles of transparency and responsibility, AVR Swarna Mahal has grown into a diversified jewellery group with multiple brands catering to evolving consumer preferences. Its portfolio includes Vendi (lifestyle 925 silver jewellery), D•REN (high jewellery), and Evaglow (lab-grown diamond jewellery). The Group has also recently introduced Smart Gold, a digital gold savings app designed to promote disciplined and accessible gold ownership for modern consumers.

Commenting on the recognition, the leadership noted that the award is a reaffirmation of values carried forward across five generations and a tribute to the artisans, teams, partners, and customers who have contributed to the organisation's enduring credibility and relevance.

The Heritage Legacy Award honours enterprises that have successfully navigated generational transitions while remaining relevant in a changing economic and consumer landscape. AVR Swarna Mahal's emphasis on governance, leadership continuity, and long-term value creation has positioned it as a trusted and respected institution within the Indian jewellery industry.

As the Group approaches its centenary milestone, this honour reinforces AVR Swarna Mahal's commitment to building enduring institutions guided by purpose, integrity, and humility.

