Award-Winning, Burmese Restaurant & Tea Room – Burma Burma opens at Palladium, Ahmedabad

Samosa Soup, Spicy Tea Leaf Salad, Tohu Mash with Paratha, Sticky Rice with Coconut Cream, Mekong Curry, Khowsuey, Burmese Falooda, Saffron, Samosa Cheese Cake and a variety of delicious Burmese dishes await at Burma Burma. This new, 72 -seater, Burmese specialty restaurant and tea room has opened at Palladium, Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 30: Burma Burma, an ode to the people and culture of Burma, is an introduction to its cuisine in a modern way, amalgamating traditional flavours with contemporary interpretations. The menu comprises dishes from Burma’s street food, as well as tribal and heirloom recipes. With big, bold flavours that appeal to Indian palates, discover a selection of delicious small plates, refreshing salads, hearty mains, thirst-quenching coolers, mocktails and chilled bubble teas, artisanal teas, decadent desserts, and artisanal ice creams in a variety of flavours. Bestsellers include Mango Salad, Lotus Root Chips, Steamed Buns with Brown Onion and Roasted Chilli, Burmese Falafel, Mandalay Noodle Bowl, Mekong Curry, Rangoon Baked Milk and Khowsuey of course. The cuisine is characterised by sour, spicy and robust flavours infused into dishes, to create a whole new world of culinary delights. There is also a selection of ready-to-cook sauces and pastes, snacks, and ice creams available at the restaurant and at www.shopburmaburma.in . The menu offers Burma’s authentic culinary traditions with contemporary flair in a space designed with traditional Burmese accents and modern touches.

Established in 2014, Burma Burma (Hunger Pangs Pvt. Ltd.), is the brainchild of restaurateurs Chirag Chhajer and Ankit Gupta, with restaurants in Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Kolkata, bringing Burmese culture to life in a way that’s never been done before.

Burma Burma Ahmedabad

4th Floor, Palladium, Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Highway, Thaltej, Ahmedabad-380054

Average mean for two – Rs.1800 ++

Dine-in: Weekdays: 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM & 6:30 PM to 10:30PM / Weekends: 12:00 PM to 3:30 PM & 6:30 PM to 10:30PM

Home Delivery: Swiggy & Zomato

Instagram: @burmaburmaindia

