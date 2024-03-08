Awards for The Art of Living at the exclusive SMX CSR Leadership 3.0

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 8: The SMX CSR Leadership Summit & Awards 3.0 celebrated impactful initiatives, with The Art of Living and Schneider Electric India Foundation receiving the Best CSR Impact Award for Solar Electrification, which demonstrated their joint commitment towards driving positive change & promoting a sustainable energy future. The Art of Living also bagged the prestigious Best CSR Impact Award for Forestation/Reforestation, recognising their commendable efforts in restoring mangroves in the Sunderbans project.

Powerful Voices, Powerful Impact

On February 15, 2024, the summit featured Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar as the keynote speaker, injecting profound wisdom into the event. Gurudev highlighted the importance of having the right mindset and praised companies and NGOs for their excellent CSR work. He emphasised the need to approach CSR with genuine compassion, pointing out how spirituality can prevent burnout and promote overall lifestyle changes.

Shri Prasana Prabhu, representing The Art of Living, passionately underscored the significance of trust and connection in fostering sustainable change. Aditya Pachpande, Co-Founder of Nextgen Innov8, echoed Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy, intertwining innovation, social entrepreneurship, and positive change.

Networking, Collaboration and an Exchange of Best Practices

Set against the vibrant backdrop of The Art of Living International Centre in Bengaluru, and organised by NEXTGEN INNOV8, SMX CSR Leadership 3.0 seamlessly brought together CSR Heads, representatives from the CSR Desk of the Government of India, stakeholders from the Ministry of Commerce, CEOs, top industry leaders, and distinguished NGOs from India and beyond. The summit served as a dynamic platform to celebrate their achievements, exchange insights, exchange crucial learning outcomes and showcase the best practices employed. Additionally, the summit offered a unique opportunity for networking, fostering collaboration and camaraderie among CSR professionals.

A Pivotal Year for India's CSR Landscape

This year's SMX CSR Leadership Summit & Awards 3.0 held special significance for India as it commemorated 75 years of freedom, symbolising liberation from exploitation of our nation, people, and resources. As we take on the G20 presidency, the focus revolves around discussions concerning sustainable development, socioeconomic growth and the challenges posed by climate change. This juncture is particularly notable for individuals in the development sector, especially corporate social responsibility (CSR) professionals, whose numbers have quadrupled in the last decade. Simultaneously celebrating 10 years of mandated CSR in the country, their tireless efforts align with broader government objectives and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

SMX CSR Leadership 3.0 transcended the typical corporate gathering. It emerged as a forum for knowledge exchange, inspiration, and a collective commitment to advancing CSR in its true spirit. The event revealed the transformative power of conscious corporate responsibility, highlighting its potential to bring about positive change on a global scale.

About VVKI - The Art of Living Social Projects

The Art of Living Social Projects has resolved to create positive societal impact through transformative initiatives. With a focus on holistic development, the organisation strives to contribute to the well-being of individuals and communities alike.

