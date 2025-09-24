Axis Max Life Launches High Growth Pension Fund to power Long-term Retirement Growth

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 24: Axis Max Life Insurance Limited ("Axis Max Life" / "Company"), formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited, has introduced the Axis Max Life High Growth Pension Fund (SFIN: ULIF03722/09/25PENSHIGHGR104), an actively managed, equityoriented pension fund designed to help customers accelerate long-term retirement corpus creation through investments in high-growth mid-cap companies.

The fund will be available under the Axis Max Life Forever Young Pension Plan, a Unit-Linked Non-Participating Individual Pension Plan (UIN: 104L075V06), with a Net Asset Value (NAV) of Rs. 10 per unit during the New Fund Offering (NFO) period from September 22 to October 7, 2025.

High-Growth Equity for Smarter Retirement Planning

With a rising need for inflation-protected retirement income, the Axis Max Life High Growth Pension Fund offers long-term investors access to equity market growth through a carefully selected portfolio of mid-cap and high-growth companies. The fund strategy focuses on identifying scalable businesses across traditional and emerging sectors such as renewables, new-age manufacturing of electrical equipment, and financial services. This robust diversification is designed to enhance the fund's potential for superior long-term returns.

Sachin Bajaj, Executive Vice President & Chief Investment Officer, Axis Max Life, stated, "In a world of rising costs, the Axis Max Life High Growth Pension Fund offers a forward-looking solution for long-term resilience. By providing a highly diversified portfolio with a significant equity allocation, it empowers customers to actively grow their wealth and protect their savings against the eroding effects of inflation".

Driven by internal equity research and sectoral insights, the fund aims to capture compounding opportunities early, while maintaining active oversight for risk-adjusted returns.

Key Highlights of the Axis Max Life High Growth Pension Fund:

* Fund Type: Pension - Actively Managed Equity Fund

* Benchmark: Nifty Midcap 100 Index

* Risk Profile: Very High

* Asset Allocation: 70-100% in equities; Upto 30% in government Securities, Corporate Bonds, money Market & Cash Instruments

* Top Sectors: Financial and Insurance Services, Infrastructure, Computer Programming, Consultancy and Related Activities, Manufacture of Electrical Equipment, Information Service

* Fund Management Charge: 1.35% p.a.

* NFO Period: September 22 to October 7, 2025

* NAV at Launch: Rs. 10 per unit

* Available with: Axis Max Life Forever Young Pension Plan

In addition to equities, the fund has the flexibility to invest in other asset classes including money market instruments, corporate bonds, and government securities. Despite this diversification, the fund continues to be classified as a high-risk investment option given its substantial exposure to equities and it looks at a five-year-plus investment horizon.

The fund aims to serve investors seeking to actively grow their pension savings while enjoying the dual benefit of market-linked growth and life insurance protection under eligible pension plans.

(https://www.axismaxlife.com)

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") and Axis Bank Limited. Axis Max Life Insurance offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party distribution partners. It has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customercentric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per annual audited financials for FY2024-25, Axis Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of INR 33,223 Cr.

*Axis Max Life has recently transitioned to a new domain https://www.axismaxlife.com as part of its rebranding exercise. This migration has no impact on existing policyholders who will continue to receive all policy benefits and services as earlier.

