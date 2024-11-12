AXOR Helmets Shines at EICMA 2024, Milan, with Global Connections

PRNewswire

Milan [Italy], November 12: AXOR Helmets, a subsidiary of Vega Auto, made an impactful debut at the prestigious EICMA event in Milan, drawing attention from motorcycle enthusiasts, influencers, and celebrities, worldwide. The high-energy showcase, which highlighted AXOR's dedication to safety, innovation, and design, was met with enthusiastic responses from key buyers and industry players, primarily from South America, Europe, China, and the United States.

At the AXOR booth, global visitors experienced the company's range of high-quality, designed helmets. The high-end Brutale helmet, launched by AXOR's management team, stole the spotlight as one of the standout products of the event. Designed with two spoilers to enhance aerodynamics and rider stability, the Brutale embodies AXOR's commitment to combining style, safety, and functionality. The helmet offers both professional and everyday riders an advanced solution for high-speed stability and comfort.

The event was further elevated by the presence of renowned Indian influencers, including popular figures such as XBHP, JS Films, and Bollywood celebrities like John Abraham, who visited the AXOR booth. Their interest and presence contributed to the success of AXOR's participation at EICMA, showcasing AXOR's growing influence, both domestically and internationally.

Building on the connections made and the positive feedback received at EICMA, AXOR is already preparing to make EICMA an annual engagement, ensuring a continuous international platform for sharing its latest advancements with motorcycle communities around the world.

EICMA 2024 also marks a significant milestone for AXOR Helmets, as the brand plans to launch the Brutale and other popular helmet lines in India at the India Bike Week (IBW) 2024, set to take place in Goa. This expansion allows Indian riders to experience the same innovative helmet designs celebrated on the global stage.

From January 2025, the AXOR Retro Series, including the Brutale helmet, will be available for purchase across various platforms, including AXOR's official website and popular third-party marketplaces, such as Amazon and Flipkart. Additionally, AXOR's nationwide network of authorized distributors will ensure widespread accessibility to these products, meeting the growing demand among Indian riders.

Media Contact

Qurrattulain Choudhary

qurrattulain@vegaauto.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2555032/Global_Team_Vega_Auto.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2555033/Axor_Brutale_Vega_Auto.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2544619/4998191/Axor_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor