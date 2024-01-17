Ayalaan: Sci-Fi Epic Earns Industry Acclaim for VFX, Propelling PhantomFX to VFX Leadership in Indian Film Industry

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17: Phantom Digital Effects Limited (NSE - PHANTOMFX), a leading visual effects (VFX) studio, has achieved a groundbreaking milestone with the global success of the sci-fi phenomenon "Ayalaan." Released on January 12, 2024, the film has not only captured the hearts of audiences worldwide but has also redefined the standards for the Indian film industry. The film's extraordinary success is attributed to its groundbreaking visual effects (VFX) and computer graphics (CGI), setting a new standard for the Indian film industry.

From the onset, "Ayalaan" has mesmerized audiences of all ages, transforming theaters into lively festival arenas as fans worldwide celebrated the arrival of this groundbreaking science fiction drama. The film's Visual Effects and Computer Graphics, masterfully crafted by PhantomFX, have received widespread acclaim, with the Alien Charter Tattoo emerging as a standout creation that resonates particularly well with younger audiences.

Phantom Digital Effects Limited, the creative powerhouse behind "Ayalaan," has set a new industry standard by delivering a staggering 4500+ VFX shots. This achievement not only showcases the studio's technical prowess but also marks a transformative moment for Indian cinema, positioning it on the global stage as a hub for cutting-edge visual storytelling.

In just four days since its release, "Ayalaan" has generated an impressive global box office revenue, crossing the 50+ crores mark. The film's success is a reflection of its universal acclaim, with audiences worldwide lauding its captivating storytelling, exceptional visual effects, and the remarkable contribution of Phantom Digital Effects Limited.

Phantom Digital Effects Limited's Founder and CEO, Bejoy Arputharaj, expresses his excitement, stating that, "We are thrilled by the overwhelming success of 'Ayalaan,' surpassing our expectations. Witnessing both the Indian and global audience wholeheartedly embrace our creative vision and craftsmanship is immensely gratifying.

As the film garners widespread recognition, plans are underway for its release in other languages, including Hindi and Telugu, amplifying its reach and impact. PhantomFX, committed to technological innovation, takes pride in delivering world-class VFX for both domestic and international audiences while maintaining cost-effectiveness.

The success of 'Ayalaan' is not just a victory for us; it is a celebration of the evolving landscape of Indian cinema and the boundless possibilities that lie ahead. We hold IP rights for Alien Charter Tattoo, foreseeing multiple business benefits. Additionally, as co-producers of the film, we solidify our integral role in its success."

