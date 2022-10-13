Azent Overseas Education launches an AI driven one-stop App for students aspiring to study abroad

Azent Overseas Education, one of India's leading overseas education platforms founded by Atul Nishar (Founder, Hexaware Technologies Ltd) and Priyanka Nishar (Engineering Graduate from Cornell University and MBA from Harvard Business School) launches Azent's student App for the convenience of students who aspire to study abroad. Using AI (Artificial Intelligence) at its core, the Azent App aims to disrupt the study abroad space by bringing overseas education to the fingertips of students. It is a one-stop-product that simplifies the overall journey and helps students fulfill their dreams.

Extensive research during the ideation of the Azent App revealed that the lack of a systematic process in building student profiles, absence of transparency on university recommendations and lack of communication on the application progress and tracking were major hinderances in a student's journey of studying abroad. Leveraging the power AI on the Azent App, a student can now easily build their profile, narrow down universities, get recommendations based on their profile, complete and track the applications and do much more. The App combines cutting-edge technology with industry expertise to bring a truly personalized and transparent experience for students aspiring to study abroad.

Priyanka Nishar, Founder and Managing Director, Azent Overseas Education said, "The Azent App is an extremely data-driven app, our recommendations fetch the best universities for your profile from over 1.5L university programs. Students can get their initial shortlist validated by industry experts in less than an hour, they can track everything from profile building to visa process on the platform and can submit their applications in 40 per cent less time. Since the launch of the app, we have seen an overwhelming response from not just students but also our counsellors. In last month itself, we saw over 10K downloads on the app."

Atul Nishar, Founder and Chairman, Azent Overseas Education said "The newly launched Azent App allows us to be completely transparent with the students, rendering credibility to the Azent brand and our offerings. We give students complete ownership of their journey along with the guidance of our expert counsellors. With this App, we are no longer limited to certain geographies, as students can now avail our services from anywhere in the world. We are already seeing a higher demand from tier 2 and 3 cities."

The students can either log on to or download the 'Azent App from the Apple App store or Google Play store. Once they download the app there is a one-time onboarding to understand the student's profile post which they can:

- Build their comprehensive Profile

- Find curated list of resources

- Talk to expert counsellors or directly join virtual counselling sessions

- Find and shortlist programs using Azent's course finder and AI-based recommendations

- Apply and track applications

- Browse and attend events like webinars, fairs, university visits and more

The Azent App helps to streamline the process for the counsellors as well, since now information on student profile to application is all recorded systematically in one place. Counsellors too have access to the course finder and recommendations, making their time to shortlist courses for the student 80 per cent less thus giving them more time to coach students and help them with other requirements.

Going forward, the Azent app intends to incorporate tools to help students with destination and program selection based on their profile and preferences, curate resources for students based on their stage and profile, include in-build test prep platform to track the student's progress, build student communities to help users get answers to all their questions and integrate Visa processing product for students to have a seamless experience.

Azent is a hybrid edtech company with 8 experience centers, and 9 online counseling virtual centers. Its experience centres in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Thane, Vadodara and Vijayawada offer virtual tours of university campuses, expert guidance for IELTS test preparation, assistance for the student visa application and much more. The same can be accessed virtually through its virtual centres in Pune, Delhi, Kochi, Coimbatore, Bangalore, Vizag, Warangal, Jaipur, Nagpur and Surat. Azent's partnerships cover 1500+ Universities across the world to improve student recruitment and match them with the top talent that would thrive in their programs

Azent Overseas Education Ltd, an Online offline EdTech Company is strongly commitment to education and career development. We are passionate about bringing global education to the doorsteps of students all over India. Integrity is essential to the admissions process and Azent is committed to the highest ethical standards. Our organization and our counselors pledge ethical and respectful behavior in our interactions with our students and their families. With focus on new age technology, innovative virtual/online offerings and user experience, we aspire to become the world's leading global education advisory, unleashing potential, one student at a time.

To learn more please visit

Media Contact

Jacqueline Patel

Media Counsel- Azent Overseas Education9967040369

Sreedatri ChatterjeeAssistant Vice President - Corporate Communications Azent Overseas Education

9004263405

This story has been provided by Techpro Ventures.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TP)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor