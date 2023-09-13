Azent’s Priyanka Nishar explains why Canada is a premier destination for international students seeking a world-class education

TP

New Delhi [India], September 13: Canada has emerged as a premier destination for international students seeking a world-class education and an enriching cultural experience. Its popularity as a study abroad destination is driven by a unique blend of academic excellence, inclusivity, and a high quality of life. There has been an overall 31% increase in international students in Canada from 2021 to 2022. At the end of 2022, Canada saw 43% growth in international students over the last five years and nearly 170% over the last decade. There has also been a 47% rise in Indian students opting for Canada as a study abroad destination.

Azent Overseas Education has been providing abroad education services for over three years and has been associated with more than 1,500 universities globally. Priyanka Nishar, Founder and Managing Director, Azent Overseas Education helps us to delve into the multifaceted reasons behind Canada's status as a top choice for students from across the globe. From its distinguished institutions and commitment to diversity to abundant opportunities for personal and professional growth, Canada beckons learners with the promise of an exceptional educational journey and a welcoming embrace of diverse cultures.

1. What makes Canada a premier destination?

Quality Education: Canada is known for its high-quality education system. Canadian universities and colleges consistently rank among the top institutions globally. The country offers a wide range of academic programs and degrees, including undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs, catering to diverse interests and career goals.

Reputation and Recognition: Canadian degrees are internationally recognized and respected. Studying in Canada provides students with a valuable credential that holds weight in the global job market.

Diversity and Inclusivity: Canada is a multicultural society that welcomes students from all over the world. It has a reputation for being open, inclusive, and safe. Studying in Canada offers exposure to a diverse cultural environment, allowing students to develop a global perspective and form connections with people from various backgrounds.

Research Opportunities: Canadian universities and research institutions are at the forefront of scientific and technological advancements. They provide ample research opportunities for students to engage in cutting-edge research projects and collaborate with leading scholars and experts in their fields.

Affordability: Compared to other popular study destinations, Canada often offers more affordable tuition fees and living costs. Additionally, the Canadian government and various institutions provide scholarships, grants, and financial aid programs to support international students.

Post-Study Work Opportunities: Canada provides favorable post-study work options for international students. Upon graduation, students may be eligible for work permits allowing them to gain valuable work experience in Canada. The Canadian government has programs like the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP), which allows international graduates to work in Canada for up to three years after completing their studies, facilitating the transition from student to skilled worker.

Natural Beauty and High-Quality of Life: Canada is renowned for its stunning natural landscapes, vibrant cities, and high standard of living. It offers a safe and peaceful environment for students to live and study, with a range of recreational activities and cultural experiences to enjoy.

2. What courses and universities could you recommend for someone looking to pursue a graduate degree?

Canada offers an array of courses that a student may choose to opt from. These include -

Engineering and Technology: Engineering programs, including civil engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, computer science, and software engineering, are highly sought after by international students.

Business and Management: Business administration, finance, marketing, and management programs are popular choices due to Canada's strong business environment and the potential for future career opportunities.

Health Sciences: Programs in healthcare and health sciences, such as nursing, medicine, pharmacy, and biomedical sciences, are in high demand, as Canada has an excellent healthcare system and opportunities for research and professional growth.

Computer Science and Information Technology: With the growing demand for skilled IT professionals, computer science, computer engineering, and information technology programs attract a significant number of international students.

Natural Sciences: Programs in biology, chemistry, physics, and environmental sciences offer opportunities for research and study in Canada's diverse ecosystems and natural resources.

Social Sciences and Humanities: Fields such as psychology, sociology, political science, international relations, and English literature are popular among students interested in social and human sciences.

Hospitality and Tourism: With Canada's thriving tourism industry, programs in hospitality management, tourism, and event management are attractive choices for international students.

When it comes to universities, some of the top preferred institutions among international students in Canada include University of Toronto, McGill University, University of British Columbia, University of Waterloo, McMaster University, University of Alberta, Western University, Queen's University, Simon Fraser University and York University amongst others.

These universities are known for their academic excellence, research opportunities, diverse student communities, and supportive infrastructure for international students.

3. Can you elaborate on the admission process and fee structure?

The admission process and fee structure in Canadian institutes can vary depending on the specific university and program you are applying to. However, here is a general overview of the typical admission process and fee structure in Canada:

Admission Process-

Research and Choose Programs: Students should start by researching and selecting the universities and programs that align with your academic interests and career goals. This includes visiting the official websites of the universities to gather information about admission requirements, application deadlines, and program-specific criteria.

Meet the Admission Requirements: Students should review the admission requirements for their chosen program. This typically includes submitting their academic transcripts, standardized test scores English language proficiency test scores (such as IELTS or TOEFL), letters of recommendation, and a statement of purpose or personal statement.

Application Submission: Once the student completes the online application form provided by the university or through the centralized application system, he/she must pay the application fee, which can vary from CAD 100 to CAD 200 per university.

Acceptance and Offer Letter: If their application is successful, they will receive an offer of admission from the university. One must carefully review the offer letter, including any conditions or requirements they need to fulfill.

Acceptance and Confirmation: Once the student decides to accept the offer, they must follow the instructions provided by the university to confirm their acceptance. This may require submitting a deposit or letter of acceptance along with any necessary documents.

Fee Structure:

Tuition fees for international undergraduate students can range from approximately CAD 15,000 to CAD 40,000 per year, depending on the program and institution. Programs like engineering, business, and health sciences tend to have higher tuition fees.

For international students pursuing a master's or doctoral degree, the tuition fees can range from approximately CAD 10,000 to CAD 35,000 per year, depending on the program and university. Professional programs like MBA or law programs may have higher tuition fees.

Additionally, there may be additional costs such as health insurance, textbooks, accommodation, and living expenses to consider.

4. What are the work prospects in Canada?

Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP): International students who have completed a program of study at a designated Canadian educational institution are eligible to apply for a PGWP. This work permit allows them to work in Canada for a specified period, typically ranging from 8 months to 3 years, depending on the length of their program of study. The PGWP provides valuable work experience in Canada, which can enhance career prospects.

Job Opportunities: Canada has a strong and diverse economy, offering numerous job opportunities across various sectors. Graduates with in-demand skills and qualifications, such as those in technology, healthcare, engineering, business, and skilled trades, may find particularly favorable employment prospects.

Permanent Residence Pathways: Programs like the Canadian Experience Class (CEC) and the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) prioritize international students with Canadian work experience when considering applications for permanent residency. Acquiring a permanent residency opens several long-term career opportunities in Canada.

Strong Global Reputation: Canadian education is highly regarded worldwide, and having a Canadian degree can enhance one’s employability both within Canada and internationally.

Supportive Policies for International Graduates: The Canadian government has implemented various initiatives and policies to attract and retain international students. For example, the Post-Graduation Work Permit Program (PGWPP) allows international graduates to work in Canada after completing their studies, providing a smooth transition into the Canadian workforce.

5) How can Azent Overseas Education help?

Azent has carved a niche for itself by going beyond traditional consultancy services, providing unwavering commitment to student success, through its innovative approach, and personalized services. We offer a wide range of services tailored to meet the diverse needs of students. At its state-of-the-art experience centres & virtual centres across India, students not only get end-to-end support with application, admissions, visas, loans, but can also experience college campuses through Virtual Reality

Additionally, with our Azent App students can build their profile, narrow down universities, get recommendations based on their profile, complete and track the applications and do much more. The newly launched Live Counselling is a video calling feature available on the Azent App which aims to connect students to the right counsellor in real time. This proprietary tool has been developed in-house and is a one-of-a-kind online service offering that ensures that a student is matched with the best counsellor immediately with just a click of a button.

Prospective students can also avail Azent’s best-in-class training for IELTS at affordable costs.

Azent’s partnerships cover 1500+ Universities across the world to improve student recruitment and match them with the top talent that would thrive in their programs.

Azent is rapidly growing, with experience centers in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Thane, Vadodara, and international centers in Dubai and New York

Prospective students can log on to https://www.azent.com/ or download the Azent App to avail our best-in-class counselling services.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by TP.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor