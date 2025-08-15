VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 15: B L Kashyap & Sons Limited (BSE: 532719 NSE: BLKASHYAP), one of the leading civil engineering and construction company released its financial performance for the first quarter of the fiscal year 25 - 26. In Q1FY26, the company achieved a consolidated revenue of Rs. 336.42 crore and PAT of Rs. 10.86 crore as compared to Rs. 294.18 crore in revenue and a loss of Rs.3.26 crore for Q4FY25 reporting a significant 14.35% rise in consolidated revenue and 433% increase in PAT respectively. Sequential revenue and profitability has improved sharply maintaining a strong growth momentum in Q1 FY26. EBITDA registered a significant 259% sequential growth to ₹25.96 crore from ₹7.23 crore in Q4 FY25. During the corresponding first quarter of FY25, the consolidated revenue stood at Rs. 350.31 crore and PAT amounted to Rs. 20.25 crore.

The order book stood at Rs. 3215.54 crore as on 30th June 2025 as compared to Rs.3021 crore for the year ended March 31, 2025 recording a jump of 6.4% Q-o-Q. New orders secured worth ₹1,219 crore in July 2025 and a strong project pipeline, the expanding order book and major ongoing projects are set to drive growth in the coming quarters.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Vineet Kashyap, Managing Director, B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. said, "Our strong sequential growth in Q1 FY26, despite certain external challenges, reflects the robustness of our business model and our disciplined execution approach. The sharp improvement in EBITDA quarter-on-quarter is a direct outcome of our strategic focus on high-margin projects, operational efficiencies, and technology adoption. Our consistent push towards high-value, high-margin residential and commercial projects, with ongoing CAPEX of ₹55 crore in construction technology to boost execution capabilities. With a robust order book, significant new wins, and a healthy project pipeline, we are confident of sustaining our growth trajectory and creating long-term value for our stakeholders."

B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BLK) is one of the leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company. The company has a presence in 12 cities across 8 states in India. With three decades of expertise, BLK has completed over 250 projects and more than 140 million sq. ft. The portfolio spread includes IT Campuses, Commercial Spaces, Malls, Hotels, Residential Complexes, Institutions, Factories and Manufacturing Facilities, Healthcare and Transportation. BLK has a strong workforce of 1300+ engineers & professionals.

