Bajaj Auto launches new flagship Pulsar at Rs 1.85 lakh

New Delhi, May 3 Two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto on Friday launched the highly anticipated 'Pulsar NS400Z' in the country at Rs 1,85,000 (ex-showroom).

The Pulsar NS400Z will be available in four colours -- Glossy Racing Red, Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Pewter Grey.

"It is the ultimate performance machine that will redefine the codes of sports motorcycling in India. It results from engineering expertise, cutting-edge technology, and a deep understanding of what riders truly desire," Sarang Kanade, President of Motorcycle Business, Bajaj Auto, said in a statement.

The new Pulsar comes powered by a 373cc liquid-cooled engine with a 6-speed gearbox, delivering 40 PS power, 35 Nm torque, ride-by-wire electronic throttle, and four ride modes.

In addition, the bike comes loaded with an LED projector headlamp, wide tyres, a fully digital colour LCD speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, music control, lap timer, and traction control.

Moreover, the company said that the new Pulsar NS400Z adapts to any ride with dedicated modes -- Road (smooth acceleration, stable ABS for daily use), Rain (limited power, conservative ABS for wet roads), Sport (heightened throttle, maximum stopping power for spirited riding), and Off-road (optimised low-end torque, controlled braking for rough terrain).

The new motorcycle possesses a comprehensive suite of braking and control features for safety purposes.

Dual-channel ABS with Combined ABS technology ensures exceptional stopping power and prevents wheel lock-up under various riding conditions. Switchable Electronic Traction Control (ETC) further enhances grip in Sport and Off-road modes, empowering riders with greater control, the company mentioned.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor