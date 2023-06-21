Bajaj Consumer Care launches Bajaj 100% Pure Henna

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21: Bajaj Consumer Care on 20th June launched Bajaj 100% Pure Henna. Derived from the finest quality henna leaves and containing zero added chemicals, the product is 100% natural and fully safe. It can also be used on hands and feet which makes it a truly multi-purpose beauty essential.

Bajaj 100% Pure Henna is an innovative product specifically designed to offer consumers a 100% natural and wholesome solution to condition their hair as well as impart a rich natural colour.

"Henna has been a part of the traditional beauty regime in India since ages and we are delighted to introduce Bajaj 100% Pure Henna, a completely natural and safe product," said Jaideep Nandi, Managing Director, Bajaj Consumer Care. "Bajaj brand name is synonymous with trust for millions of Indians for decades. This product is the result of our commitment to providing our customers innovative but natural and safe products. Experience the goodness of nature with Bajaj 100% Pure Henna. You'd love it."

Bajaj 100% Pure Henna would be available in the following variants across all leading stores in the country:

25 gm SKU: Priced at 10

75 gm SKU: Priced at 35

Exclusive SKUs for modern trade e-commerce channels would be launched soon. Modern trade typically includes hyper markets, supermarket chains and minimarkets.

Bajaj Consumer's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction is reflected in the meticulous manufacturing processes employed to produce Bajaj 100% Pure Henna. Each pack is carefully prepared to ensure the preservation of henna's natural goodness and effectiveness, promising a consistently high-quality product.

Bajaj Consumer Care Limited is one of India's leading FMCG companies with well-known brands in hair & skin care categories. Part of Bajaj Group (Kushagra) its flagship Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil has long been one of the leading hair oil brands in the Indian market. In the recent years, the company has launched Bajaj Coco Onion Hair Oil, Bajaj 100% Coconut Oil, Bajaj Aloe Vera Hair Oil, a range of oils under Bajaj 100% Pure and Natyv Soul, a premium digital-first brand. Besides, the company also offers a range of skin care products including. Bajaj Almond Drops Moisturising Soap and Bajaj Nomarks.

